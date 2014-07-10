Amy Poehler Scores Emmy Props from Madeleine Albright

Maybe an Emmy nomination isn't the greatest honor a TV actor can receive. Maybe the highest props of all is a shout-out from a former Secretary of State.

We'll have to ask Amy Poehler which is better, because she has both.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright reached out to the “Parks and Recreation” Emmy nominee to give her congratulations on Twitter. It's pretty unbelievable.

Congrats Amy Poehler on your #EmmysNoms! Can you get this to our mutual friend at @parksandrecnbc? pic.twitter.com/JFAqRgGHs2 – Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) July 10, 2014

Does it get any better than that? Can someone please check to see if the Twitter account for the estate of Geraldine Ferraro has reached out to Julia Louis-Dreyfus yet?