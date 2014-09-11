Andrew Garfield says Sony tinkered with ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ too much

(CBR) “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″ has its share of critics – even among fans of Sony Pictures” 2012 franchise reboot – who frequently point to its overabundance of characters (namely, villains) and an unfocused narrative. However, star Andrew Garfield insists the blame doesn”t lie with the screenplay by Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, but rather with the studio.

Telling The Daily Beast he “genuinely loved” the script, Garfield explains, “There was this thread running through it. I think what happened was, through the pre-production, production and post-production, when you have something that works as a whole, and then you start removing portions of it […] and saying, ‘No, that doesn”t work,” then the thread is broken, and it”s hard to go with the flow of the story. Certain people at the studio had problems with certain parts of it, and ultimately the studio is the final say in those movies because they”re the tentpoles, so you have to answer to those people.”

Although the actor doesn”t provide details of what scenes were chopped, he does say, “I got to work in deep scenes that you don”t usually see in comic book movies, and I got to explore this orphan boy – a lot of which was taken out, and which we”d explored more.”

Still, he acknowledges, “I”m proud of a lot of it [the movie] and had a good time.”

While Garfield won”t say whether he”s involved in director Drew Goddard”s “Sinister Six” spinoff, set for November 2016, he will return as Peter Parker in 2018′s “The Amazing Spider-Man 3”