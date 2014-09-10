Andrew Garfield coy about Spider-Man’s role in ‘Sinister Six’

(CBR) It”s difficult to imagine a “Sinister Six” movie without Spider-Man”s involvement – and it sounds like we won”t have to.

Although casting remains under wraps for Sony Pictures” planned spinoff of the “Amazing Spider-Man” franchise, it appears at least one actor knows a thing or two about how the movie will manifest: Andrew Garfield, the man behind the mask of the first two “Amazing” films.

Speaking with The Toronto Sun, Garfield played coy when it came to the subject of “Sinister Six,” saying, “I know more than I”m allowed to say right now.”

“I can say I”m really excited about Drew Goddard, who”s going to be writing and directing the 'Sinister Six' movie,” he added. “And whether I”m involved in that or not is kind of immaterial.”

The “immaterial” comment makes it sound like Spider-Man”s role is insignificant in “Sinister Six,” but Garfield continued stirring the pot: “I don”t know if I should say anything right now.”

It certainly sounds like something is brewing with Garfield and “Sinister Six,” whether or not he”s a main player in the movie.

Goddard”s “The Sinister Six” is due in theaters Nov. 11, 2016.