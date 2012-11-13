Watch: Andrew Garfield updates ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ production schedule on ‘Ellen’

After grossing more than $750 million worldwide during its theatrical run, it’s no wonder Sony is eager to get an “Amazing Spider-Man” sequel underway. So how soon will the cameras roll?
“February we start the next one,” said heavily-bearded star Andrew Garfield during an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday. “We started pre-production, we have a script, and it”s very, very good. You need that.”
Slated for release on May 2, 2014, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will see Garfield reprising his role as the famed webslinger alongside returning co-star Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley (recently cast as Mary Jane Watson) and, if a deal is confirmed, Jamie Foxx as the supervillain Electro.
You can watch a snippet of Garfield talking about the forthcoming superhero sequel – not to mention his white-hot romance with former co-star Denis Leary – on “Ellen” below.
Amazing Spiderman was great.Restarting the franchise was a smart move on the producers part because they din’t have anywhere else to go with the characters.This way we got introduced to Gwen.Peters first tue love and Capt.Stacy(they shouldn’t have killed him so soon)and the Lizard to tie in to Spidey’s parents.Next one will introduce Mary Jane and should also introduce fearless J.Jonah Jameson a must and Harry Osborn.However when it comes to Electro not so sure.Spider-man should take a more serious tone than the last franchise.His villains should be less sci-fi more like in Batmans movies.Electro.Scorpion Rhino or any other villain down that line are very similar and too campy.Webb should consider more realistic villains like Tombstone or the kingpin who was one of Spidey’s greatest enemy in his earliest years way before he was Daredevil’s foe.Also The Enforcers are a great gang to pull off crimes and will work great in today’s time robbing banks or going on a crime spree.Tarantula could also be good to tie in to a mexican drug cartel gang.This villains in my opinion will fit in better in todays time and are more believable although they might not be as well known as the others mentioned but they will make more sense to the times and non fans.The possibilitis are endless in making the series a more action adventure superheroe movie as opposed to just a comic book superheroe movie.