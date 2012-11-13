Watch: Andrew Garfield updates ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ production schedule on ‘Ellen’

11.14.12 6 years ago

After grossing more than $750 million worldwide during its theatrical run, it’s no wonder Sony is eager to get an “Amazing Spider-Man” sequel underway. So how soon will the cameras roll?

“February we start the next one,” said heavily-bearded star Andrew Garfield during an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday. “We started pre-production, we have a script, and it”s very, very good. You need that.”

Slated for release on May 2, 2014, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will see Garfield reprising his role as the famed webslinger alongside returning co-star Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley (recently cast as Mary Jane Watson) and, if a deal is confirmed, Jamie Foxx as the supervillain Electro.

You can watch a snippet of Garfield talking about the forthcoming superhero sequel – not to mention his white-hot romance with former co-star Denis Leary – on “Ellen” below.

