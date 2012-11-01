Jamie Foxx in talks to play Electro in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

I just published my interview with Sarah Silverman and talked about how strange a fit that seems to be at first, the gleefully filthy stand-up and the biggest family brand in the world, but it really works. She gives a lovely performance in the film. And it’s a nice reminder that it’s not wise to prejudge what someone can or can’t do as an actor.
When Jamie Foxx was cast in “Django Unchained,” I had a hard time picturing it. I think he’s a very modern presence and some people simply don’t strike me as period actors, as people we’d believe in certain other contexts. The early footage and trailers for “Django Unchained” make me think I was wrong in my knee-jerk reaction, and I am now fervently hoping he pulls it off and does something wonderful. He’s certainly got the right script and the right cast surrounding him.
And while I didn’t love “The Amazing Spider-Man,” I think the team that’s in place could easily improve from the first film to the second one. Raimi had a learning curve on his “Spider-Man” movies, so Webb could easily do the same thing. The success of a superhero movie, at least creatively, depends in large part on who they pick as the villain. And while Jamie Foxx isn’t the guy I would think of first as Electro, it sounds like that is the role he’s in negotiations to play.
Variety broke the story, and around noon PST today, Foxx tweeted the following:
“Dressed up as Electro for Halloween last night. Costume fits well.”
I’m happy to see it’s not going to just be villains we’ve already seen. This reboot so far hasn’t covered the same ground as Raimi, and as long as they can keep it that way, I think it makes things more exciting for fans. I’m not terribly interested in another Green Goblin at this point or another Doctor Octopus, but seeing The Lizard and Electro and Mysterio and whoever… that’s cool. That’s a new corner of Spider-Man’s world to explore, and it sounds interesting to me.
We’ll have more on the film and Foxx’s character, an criminal who is able to control electricity and wield it as a weapon, as details become available, but for now, this is an intriguing indication of where the film is heading.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is due in theaters May 2, 2014.
I’ve been a fan, basically anyone who was in Collateral gets a lifetime pass from me. Although, I did see some random internet person mention that Foxx would be amazing as Miles Morales’ Uncle Aaron if they never do the “All New Ultimate Spider-Man” (uh, bit complicated to go into) and a big hells yeah for that.
But I get the feeling this series isn’t going to be killing off it’s bad guys at the end, so a little bit of this, a dash of that, a couple of miracles in a row and Max Dillon can be Uncle Electro. But assuming they do Miles Morales. Which they won’t. Maybe.
Uh, were was I? Oh yeah, yay Spider-Man!
Has Foxx played a villain before? I think he could bring some interesting energy to the part.
I always thought it would be a cool idea for a Spider-Man (or any superhero) flick to have a pre-credit sequence ala Bond of the hero going up against an obscure or lower tier villain. It would give a sense that the character has had a life between films as opposed just waiting around for the sequel’s storyline.
I totally agree about the pre-credit idea, it’d be great to showcase a villain like the Rhino or Mysterio.
Rhino! Exactly! Visually interesting yet not developed enough to support a whole film. Shocker and Scorpion come to mind as well.
I’ve been calling the Pre-Credit-C-Lister bad guy since forever, but for some reason whoever makes decisions in comic book movies doesn’t want to get behind that idea. Closest to that is Scarecrow popping in Dark Knight … and it’s really awesome!
I was thinking of the pre-credit idea the other day sound like it could work perfectly. I am allready dreading the idea that amry jane is allready showing up in 2nd movie. It is like they want to put all of Spidey’s big moments and girls in 3 movies and make it like nothing else ever happened to him in between.
I think of Jamie Foxx as one of those talented actors that melts into the role enough where I think he would be good in almost anything. D’Jango Unchained, Collateral, Ray, or as Electro in a Spider-Man movie. I generally expect him to be great, and he pretty much seems to live up to those expectations.
The one odd thing is them being so upfront about the villain this early. Don’t they usually play the mystery game with that in super-hero movies?
-Cheers
Conspiracy theory time: T’was reported on some site that Emma Stone’s contract was re-negoiated and she was announced after Garfield & Webb. So, maybe, they’re bumping her off at the end of this movie at the hands of the Green Goblin. Electro is the main bad guy most of the movie and, bam!, Gobby outta nowhere (well, semi) killing Gwen
“And while I didn’t love “The Amazing Spider-Man,” I think the team that’s in place could easily improve from the first film to the second one.”
Hang on, I thought Kurtzman/Orci were writing this?
Kurtzman/Orci are writing it with Jeff Pinkman and James Van Derblitz or whatever the hell his last name is. I Didn’t like the film and not am going to see TASM 2. however, I Think Foxx would be interesting choice. then agian the post-credit showed Micheal masse as an extension of Osborn so yeah. we’ll just have to wait and see.