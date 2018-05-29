AMC

[Minor spoilers for The Walking Dead season 8 below]

Maggie, played by future Whiskey Cavalier star Lauren Cohan, and Negan, who had his throat cut in the season eight finale, are sticking around The Walking Dead longer than anyone thought. Unlike Rick Grimes. Us Weekly reports that actor Andrew Lincoln is leaving AMC’s hit zombie drama following next season.

The actor, 44, is only set to appear in six episodes of the ninth season. “Andrew is leaving because he’s had enough of it and wants to focus his energy on movies,” an insider close to Lincoln tells Us. Additionally, a source tells Us exclusively that Lincoln’s costar, Norman Reedus, negotiated a $20 million paycheck to stay on. (Via)

Of the seven actors to receive opening credits billing in season one, Lincoln is the only one to remain… for now. Lincoln and creator Robert Kirkman have long discussed The Walking Dead existing without Rick Grimes. “No one is safe,” Kirkman said last year. “Hopefully there have been points where you go, ‘Is this it? Is this where Rick dies?’ And he doesn’t. One day, the moment will come where you go, ‘Oh my God, it is!’ It could happen any time between now and 50 years from now.” If Rick’s death is set at over/under 50 years, take the under.

Meanwhile, let the Daryl-era begin!

