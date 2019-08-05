Getty Image

Aside from the critical and box office success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures’ claim to retain its Marvel licensing also found a sure footing in its wacky Venom film with Tom Hardy. So, of course a sequel is in the works, but who’s going to direct it? A couple of prominent names have been rumored for some time now, including Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit alum Andy Serkis. The Mowgli director confirmed his talks with Sony over the weekend, but on Monday, news of his deal broke over at The Hollywood Reporter.

Unsurprisingly, neither Sony nor Serkis’ representatives had anything official to say about THR‘s report, but it seems the actor-turned-director has signed on to helm the next installment of Hardy’s globally successful franchise. Apparently, “Serkis flew to Los Angeles the week of July 22 to meet with Sony brass on the project.” He “was one of several filmmakers in the mix for the job,” but it sounds like the gig was ultimately offered to him — and he accepted it.