Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Homecoming and its forthcoming sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home are very different from Sony Pictures’ most recent live-action film in its licensed Spider-Man cinematic universe, Tom Hardy’s Venom. Even so, both properties — though based on Marvel Comics characters — are owned by Sony and can be put together in the same film, should the studio decide to do that. And according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, that “seems likely.”

While speaking with reporters during the Far From Home press tour, Feige admitted as much when asked about a potential crossover film featuring the two characters:

I think probably it’s up to Sony. Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point.

The recent Venom film did very well at the box office, thereby guaranteeing a sequel. While Sony continues developing potential ideas and directions for the next Hardy vehicle, however, early Far From Home reactions indicate that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker won’t be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon. But that doesn’t mean that Sony can’t (and won’t) steal the brown-eyed wunderkind for a one-off further down the line.

Who knows? Maybe the pair will make a day of it and go lobster fishing for some R&R.

Sony Pictures

(Via Cinema Blend)