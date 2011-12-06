Angelina Jolie in talks to star in new Luc Besson thriller

Angelina Jolie may be teaming with French film mogul Luc Besson, who directed “The Professional” and “Fifth Element.”

The actress is in talks to star in an as-yet-untitled thriller written and directed by Besson. Not much is known about the film, other than it will be a dramatic thriller that somehow involves reality-based science.

According to Deadline.com, Jolie would star in the Besson film before collaborating with director Ridley Scott (“Blade Runner,” “Gladiator”) on a WWI-era biopic about Gertrude Bell that is currently being re-written by Jeffrey Caine (“The Constant Gardener”).

Besson’s period drama “The Lady” is currently garnering Oscar buzz, but he’s probably better known for directing action-oriented films like “La Femme Nikita” and producing action films for other directors, such as “Unknown” and the “Transporter” films.

Keeping as busy as ever, Jolie is also moving forward on the revisionist Sleeping Beauty tale “Maleficent” at Disney, and may play recurring heroine Kay Scarpetta in a drama based on the novels by Patricia Cornwell.

Her directorial debut, “In The Land Of Blood And Honey,” is being released December 23.

She was recently seen in “Salt” and “The Tourist” and heard in “Kung Fu Panda 2.”