Anna Kendrick raps and Icona Pop sing ‘Dongs All Over The World’ on ‘SNL’

#Anna Kendrick #SNL
04.06.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

“Saturday Night Live” has brought us a number of memorable comedy songs over the years. “D**k in a Box,” “Lazy Sunday,” “Jack Sparrow” and “I'm on a Boat” were highlights of the Andy Samberg era. Now that's he's gone it appears the ladies have taken over.

On “SNL” this weekend host Anna Kendrick and a number of the cast members premiered an opus that we'll assume will be known “Dongs All Over the World.”  They are four international “nasty girls” who are doing every “dong” in he world. It features Kendrick rapping (and arguably better than her stylings in “Pitch Perfect”) and a cameo from dance music stars Icona Pop.

You may love it, you may hate it, but you can't stop watching.  Check it out below.

For more on this week's very musical “SNL” check out Ryan McGee's regular recap.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anna Kendrick#SNL
TAGSANNA KENDRICKDongs All Over The WorldICONA POPsaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP