Anna Kendrick raps and Icona Pop sing ‘Dongs All Over The World’ on ‘SNL’

“Saturday Night Live” has brought us a number of memorable comedy songs over the years. “D**k in a Box,” “Lazy Sunday,” “Jack Sparrow” and “I'm on a Boat” were highlights of the Andy Samberg era. Now that's he's gone it appears the ladies have taken over.

On “SNL” this weekend host Anna Kendrick and a number of the cast members premiered an opus that we'll assume will be known “Dongs All Over the World.” They are four international “nasty girls” who are doing every “dong” in he world. It features Kendrick rapping (and arguably better than her stylings in “Pitch Perfect”) and a cameo from dance music stars Icona Pop.

You may love it, you may hate it, but you can't stop watching. Check it out below.

