Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Anna Kendrick and Pharrell Williams

Chances are good for an aca-awesome episode of “Saturday Night Live”, with host Anna Kendrick appearing for the first time. And since Pharrell Williams is musical guest, there”s an equal likelihood that you might feel “Happy” while watching. But all puns inside, all things are aligned for a fun episode of the show to follow up a strong outing last week. Kendrick has a winning personality, seems game for anything, and can shine equally with both the men and women of the cast.
Will the show live up to expectations? That”s for the weekly “SNL” liveblog to decide. As always, I”ll be grading each segment as it airs. As always, this approach will send a small portion of you into a frenzy. As always, I love you all enough to join you in singing “Don”t You (Forget About Me)” at a national singing competition anyways. See you here at 11:30 pm EST to kick things off.
General Motors Ignition Switch Recall: Kate McKinnon is CEO Mary Barra, claiming to represent the “new” GM. What that means: refusing to answer any questions about the recent recall in front of Congress. The sketch starts off slowly and never really picks up steam, as the segment never gets beyond “McKinnon”s character not answering any question posed to her.” Well, that was a disappointing start to things. Then again, last week”s cold open was also the least interesting part of the show. Maybe this is a new trend! A terrible trend, but still! [Grade: C-]
Monologue: Kendrick kicks off with a “Beauty And The Beast”-themed musical introduction. Her enthusiasm is infectious, yet worries the rest of the cast due to its intensity. (“OK, pace yourself!” warns Bobby Moynihan.) If you want a way to justify having such a large cast, you could do worse than staging them behind her to close out the number. That was a pretty impressive visual. In between are some clever riffs on the lyrical patter of “Belle,” none of which are mind blowing but still very well-executed. As far as musical monologues go, this is in the upper tier, historically speaking. Not a all-time great one, but an excellent example of the subgenre all the same. [Grade: A-]
FOX And Friends: This first subject of the latest iteration of this sketch: enrollment in Obamacare. Kendrick plays a “survivor” of the program, a woman who is in fact just an alcoholic with rage issues. It”s a “blink and you”ll miss her” performance, given that the sketch immediately moves onto climate control with Kenan Thompson”s Neil deGrasse Tyson. Tyson proceeds to blown the hosts” minds with his vast knowledge and vocabulary, but mostly I wish the sketch had stuck with either Obamacare or climate change. Both were individually fine, but barely got started before ending. Luckily, the “corrections” at the end are always gold. My favorite? “Game Of Thrones is not an adult version of musical chairs.” Tell THAT to Tyrion Lannister! [Grade: B-]
Dongs All Over The World: Look, the Christmas-themed “(Do It In My) Twin Bed” is a stone-cold classic. I knew “(Do It In My) Twin Bed”. I was friends with “(Do It In My) Twin Bed”. And you, “Dongs All Over The World”, are no “(Do It In My) Twin Bed.” You could almost see the audiences” shocked faces while this travesty aired. And you could certainly hear their absolute lack of laughter. I got excited to see what Kendrick and company would do together in a pre-produced musical sketch. But we got this DO(ngs)A song instead. There was nothing playful about this, just immature language as replacement for actual comedy. Man, this was unfortunate on almost every level. [Grade: D]
The Little Mermaid: Everyone enjoying the Disney Musical Catalog Hour so far? Cool, same here. Sadly, we don”t get “Part Of Your World”, but rather Ariel (after some unfortunate technical difficulties) busting out some Ke$ha and Britney Spears instead. Ursula is less than thrilled with these options, likening the vocals on “Womanizer” to “a baby having sex.” Kendrick is fun as a vocal chameleon, but Aidy Bryant steals the show here as Ursula, downplaying anger in favor of snide, cutting remarks. (The bit about Ariel”s “racist” song selection was phenomenal.) Not sure why the sketch ends with Jay Pharaoah singing 2006″s “Temperature,” but then again, invoking “The Little Mermaid” isn”t exactly contemporary in and of itself. This was fine in pieces, but a bit too shaggy overall to earn something in the “A” range. [Grade: B]
Neighbors: The plus side: I can actually hear Kyle Mooney this week without turning up the volume on my TV. So this is progress! Mooney and Vanessa Bayer are very awkward neighbors that keep getting thhhiiisssss close to asking each other out, but then bail at the last minute. What saves this from being an exercise in diminishing returns is Beck Bennett”s intrusion as another, more forward neighbor that straight up asks Bayer for sex. She says yes, but also accepts a date with Mooney. It”s a nice twist, since it doesn”t undo the sweetness of the earlier part of the sketch but rather adds an additional layer to it. After a few weeks of not being on the Mooney/Bennett digital short train, it”s nice to hop back on. This is no “Beer Pong,” but it”s pretty darn great. [Grade: B+]
Pharrell Williams hits the stage to perform a brand new song…just kidding, it”s “Happy.” AS IT SHOULD BE, DAMNIT. The song doesn”t need it, but having a backdrop of dancing teenagers adds to the overall joy of the tune. And since it”s clear I”m in the bag for this song, let”s talk about Pharrell”s hat: What secrets does it hold? Does it have its own zip code? If you look inside, will it sort you into one of the houses in Hogwarts? So many questions! [Grade: A]
Weekend Update: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (McKinnon) comes on to discuss her recent negotiations with Vladimir Putin, likening the talks to, “…being trapped in the corner with someone who just started CrossFit.” She laments being in the middle of Obama and Putin, comparing the two to different types of prom dates. It”s too much stress for her, as she laments, “I want to take off this man”s blazer…and put on a man”s Hawaiian shirt.” McKinnon is a delight in the role, even if the segment is less an interview and more of a monologue. Later, Brooks Wheelan appears as himself to discuss responsible drinking. He tells a story involving a drunken blackout and a stick of butter that represents some of Wheelan”s best material on the show to date. You can almost feel the audience welcome him to the cast, even though he”s actually been here since September. Afterwards, George R.R. Martin (Monyihan) appears to discuss the upcoming season of “Game Of Thrones.” Poor Martin is burned out, noting that the next book takes mostly in Denver rather than Westeros. There”s not too much to this, unfortunately. It”s almost as if “SNL” realized it should do SOMETHING as “Thrones” approach, but could only muster this. As far as Jost/Strong: It”s pretty much a lost year for them at this point, but a memory loss bit in the middle of “Update” suggest the show”s at least trying to get them to acknowledge they are both onstage at the same time. So that”s something! [Grade: B]
Les Jeunes De Paris: AND IT”S NOT EVEN MY BIRTHDAY! I mean, look: I get why this sketch perplexes people. And that”s fine! As I say every week, I never expect anyone to agree with any grade I level. Comedy”s a subjective game. But subjectively, I love the living hell out of the “Les Jeunes De Paris” segments. And while it”s tempting to rate this one the best in the moment, I think that assessment might hold up in the cold light of day. A delirious number of pop culture references (“Madeline,” “The Fifth Element,” “Pitch Perfect), finely executed choreography/staging, and the overriding sense that everyone on stage is having an absolute blast combine to create the best sketch so far tonight. This sketch series just hits me in the chest with a blast of joy each time. I”ll be keeping this episode on my DVR for a few months, just so I can revisit this one again and again. [Grade: A]
Norfolk Zoo: Principal Frye in the HOUSE, y”all! He”s supervising a school trip to the zoo, where students are trying to create Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Kendrick is an enthusiastic zoo employee who is less than thrilled that the students have named an incoming elephant “Ashy Larry.” But this is all about Frye, who is incensed that a student gave a smartphone to a monkey who subsequently started a SnapChat account. (I laughed far too hard at that, but there you have it.) We know Pharaoah can do non-celebrity characters besides Frye, and while this was a perfectly fine sketch, I also want to see him branch out and get new ones into rotation. [Grade: B-]
Pharrell Williams returns to perform “Marilyn Monroe.” How do you know Pharrell Williams is super cool? (Besides that hat?) He gets Hans Zimmer to help conduct an orchestra on live television. That”s how! This song continues Pharrell”s recent trend of writing and recording classic pop-soul tracks with seemingly no effort at all. The spoken-word part in the middle is a bit suspect, but transplant this song”s musical track to 1977 and imagine John Travolta dancing to it. Fits perfectly, no? [Grade: B+]
Mine Collapse: Taran Killam is “Big Joe,” the local strongman attempting to help Kendrick”s brother out from under heavy boulders. And guess what? He can”t do it! He has brittle bones! That”s funny! Apparently! Only, not! Oh boy. Let”s not discuss this. Ever. [Grade: D]
Pharrell Audition: Kendrick and Bayer are fraternal twins performing “Take Me Or Leave Me” from “Rent” as their audition song. The problem here is that there”s no clear comedic hook: Ostensibly it”s about how Bayer is much worse than Kendrick, but she”s not actually appreciably worse. Kendrick just sounds slightly better. The song choice suggests the twins will perform the song in an inappropriate manner, just basically just sing it straight ahead with no interaction. There”s also a running gag about Pharrell”s hat, but it just feels tacked on. And with that, I”ve just thought more about this sketch than anyone actually involved with it. So that”s fun. [Grade: C-]
NCAA Best Of The White Guys: Until the last thirty seconds, this is a pretty standard clip-centric sketch with a title that explains the types of examples found on this fictional DVD compilation. But then, the fake commercial offers to also throw in the documentary “When It Was Fair,” narrated by Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder, and the whole thing gets a slightly sinister undertone. It doesn”t really elevate this short, time-filling segment. But it certainly makes it a lot more interesting. Following that path to its seemingly logical, albeit faux-hateful, route might have been something. But we never got there. Oh well. [Grade: B-]
Best Sketch: “Les Jeunes De Paris“
Worst Sketch: I”m tempted to say “Mine Collapse,” because while “Dongs All Over The World” was incredibly disappointing, at least it had good production values going for it.
Aca-Assessment Of Kendrick: Pretty good! The show didn”t ask her to do much besides stand in place and sing for most of the evening, but she was a game host that got somewhat swallowed up at times by material which focused on cast members rather than her. Between “Mermaid” and “Paris,” there was a solid half-hour where she was nowhere to be found. It happens. But it”s still unfortunate. Anytime a show leaves you wanting more of the host, it's a mixed blessing. It means the host did well, but didn't get to do enough. Hopefully “SNL” will have her back next year to remedy this problem.
Next Week: Seth Rogen. Probably a lot of Seth”s comedic friends. Probably not a lot of the actual cast. Then a break before the final run of the season.
Am I losing my mind, or was Pharrell clearly lip syncing during his first song?
Sounded like he was singing live with a backing track. Unless the kids behind him we’re singing that’s where the “because I’m happy”s came from.
It looked like lip synching to me too !
I don’t think so because at times I could hear his voice breaking
F. Hasn’t been funny in many years. I’m not sure what the author was watching but this is really bad. Can only watch half before I throw in a DVD of when it was good.
I am pretty sure he was lip syncing the first song. There was 1 clear shot of his lips moving but no vocals. Also, anyone who has experience singing knows that a mic held that far away from your mouth isn’t going to pick up most of your vocals. Unless you’re screaming or have it turned so high that the feedback would be insane.
and there were time when his lips werent moving but he was “singing”
Complete lip synch… The mic distance as it varied from his face would have been reflected in the sound… Hence the way most live performers move the mic to apply different vocal effects and fading. As well as issues with the distance from face to kick he clearly sang or moved his mouth at parts he was confused about. The problem with SNL and lip synching has never changed, it’s up close and personal, and those who watch would rather hear you with a crappy voice than trying to fool them.
Re: Jost’s and Strong’s “first year,” isn’t this like their sixth episode together?
Show sucks cheap shots at Fox News, lame jokes, lame guest, lame skits, lame performer, even the commercials were lame. I’m just watching to see how bad it can possibly be.
Lame guest? Anna Kendrick is anything but, and she’s been doing a great job so far.
UncleAcid
In reply to a person here being upset about the “cheap shots at Fox News”… I must ask? How do you make a cheap shot at Fox news? Everyone now knows that channel is just a propaganda machine used to convince people to vote against their own interests. If you are one of the people who still doesn’t realize this, then the joke is actually on and about “you” being a dumb ass.
That was Madeline not Matilda.
I think you mean Madeline instead of Matilda
WHAT IS THE MATILDA REFERENCE?!?! Cause that’s awesome.
Nevermind. Got the madeline ref. Still holding out hope for a “matilda” reference, cause that’d be the reference to end all references
Les Jeunes – Oh ….. My ….. God
That was the best sketch of the night? Can the FCC remove your ability to ever comment on SNL ever again????
I don’t believe they can. But you can try emailing FCC.gov, I’m sure they’d love to hear from you.
Anna Kendrick is truly amazing. I wish they’d have given her more to do, because I think like Timberlake and Hamm, she could easily carry segments herself rather than playing supporting roles.
I basically agree with your grades but I’d give higher marks to Dong and lower to Paris. Was this the 3rd Paris one. I liked the first but other not so much.
This was the fifth Le Jeunes de Paris sketch. They did two with Emma Stone, one with Miley Cyrus, one with Zooey Deschanel, and this one.
I do not get the Paris sketches.
When the Little Mermaid skit came on, I was expecting it to end with Malaysian airplane passengers or debris falling. A few years ago, didn’t they interrupt a Little Mermaid skit with Osama bin Laden’s body falling?
I was distracted by George R. R. Martin’s beard coming off near his right ear during his appearance.
And was Nasim Pedrad only in the Les Jeunes skit, and even then as a background dancer?
Nasim Pedrad in a short skirt dancing sexy. I watched that over and over and over and over and ….
I don’t get the overuse of Aidy Bryant. Her weight is the most memorable thing about her. She’s no Melissa McCarthy.
Les Jeunes De Paris seemed much too short this time around. I liked Kendrick, but I agree that we didn’t see much of her. I hope they have her back. Overall, this wasn’t bad, but it felt pretty flat to me. Not many laughs.
Anna Kendrick hosting this week’s SNL was one of the best episodes I’ve seen in a while. She was splendid.
Why this was the best SNL episode of 2014.
– Pharrell Williams killed it (He pulled a Zimmer!!!). His Marilyn Monroe track sounds much, much better live.
– Dongs All Over The World, um, sticks with you.
– Anna Kendrick’s opening, Dong rap and The Little Mermaid Sketch. She needs to absolutely come back next year (in time for “Into the Woods”?)
– That might be the best Les Jeunes de Filles yet.(Madeline and Ruby Rhod!)
– Best of the White Guys killed me
– Kate McKinnon’s Angela Merkel was superb. She deserves an Emmy nod this year. She’s the best performer consistently on the show.
This is driving me crazy…
That story that Brooks Whelan told during Update about the butter is from something else. Like I’ve heard a comedian tell it during stand-up. For all I know, it was him.
I googled to try to find it and found two different posts with the story.
[super-gaming.net]
[sammyonyancha.blogspot.com]
But the way he told it on Update was the exact way I’ve heard it before. Those posts are both from 2013. It’s possible that those two guys ripped the story off from the comedian I heard it from.
Help!
Nevermind.
I searched Twitter and everybody was saying they had heard it before and it was ripped off.
A couple people pointed out it was something he did on his stand-up.
Sure enough, I found it…
[www.youtube.com]
I only have 1 barometer when watching SNL…would the series be kept on the air if all shows were of this quality?
The host and cast are all very talented, so that is a big hurdle jumped.
Beyond that, I’ll stay with the adage, “It’s funny because it’s true.”
When you try to parody fiction, it is hard to connect with me.
So, for this week, my barometer registers “No.”
I didn’t mind Les Jeunes De Paris but the best one was with Miley I sure would love to see that again. Principal Fry always makes me laugh I too lost it when he said a monkey started a snapchat account, an ok show imo for a host im not really a fan of
Where were the Anna Kendrick references to Pitch Perfect and up in the air…MOVIES she is known for…a lot of people would have no idea who she is, those are movies that got her name out there, so why not use those…ridiculous
Best episode I’ve seen this year (although admittedly, I missed Louis CK last week). Les Jeunes de Paris made me so happy, I watched it several more times. I’d like to see SNL brings back Anna Kendrick — she was wonderful.
I read your column every week and I can’t stay silent any more. You aren’t qualified to write the recaps. You have a strange point of view and your “opinions” don’t reflect the sensibilities of most SNL fans. Les Jeunes was not the best sketch, the Zoo sketch was a D at best, and the NCAA sketch was the funniest of the night. We need a new recap writer.
Comedy is subjective.
I cannot believe how bad the writing is this year. The talent is there, but the writing and resulting sketches are terrible. Your rating of last night’s show were generous to say the least.
With all the existing material available to lampoon, from shows like Dancing with the Stars to Duck Dynasty, every week SNL is missing its mark. Last night’s show was so lame that even the cast looked like they couldn’t wait for the show to end.
I thought Vanessa’s singing on “Take Me or Leave Me” was rather expertly awful. Consistently off pitch and braying. Your ears were too forgiving…
Agreed
Due to my work schedule, I couldn’t watch last night and saw it next morning on NBC app. The whole thing clocked in at 50 min. When it skipped the monologue I figured she had sung something they couldn’t re-use, but jeez, 3 sketches and the monologue were cut? Disney does NOT like people playing with their shit for too long, I guess. And the NCAA too?
Anyway, guess I’ll watch the stuff they cut later on. I will say, though, I really liked the cold open, beginning with the fact it was a CSPAN sketch that in no way featured Obama or Biden actually in it – always a plus in my book. And anything that let’s McKinnon go cuckoo-pants zany is a win.
Sorry, SNL continues to suck. Writing is terrible…certainly not funny or witty. New performers not much better. Rathur watch old reruns.
Has Loren lost his mind…or control?
There will probably be those who say “Dongs” is a female version of “Dick in a Box”, but the latter was satirizing sleezy pop musicians, while “Dongs” never really went there. It COULD have been satirizing trampy girl songs, but that was never clear. And why Icona Pop for no reason?
The Mooney “Neighbors” thing ended on a great satirical note about the twisted nature of modern sexual liberation. “Let me just f— this guy, and then we’ll go out.” It sounds absurd, but reality isn’t far off. The sketch was able to go there without falling into a “slut-shaming” nexus.
I remain oblivious to why “Happy” has taken over (and why it took like 6 months to happen, since Despicable Me 2 was this time last year!). It’s just an R&B version of “If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands”. Maybe I’m just not happy enough to understand how “happiness is the truth”.
I love me some “Le Jeunes”. I don’t even consider it comedy. It’s just a welcome dash of the wackily bizarre. And so glad to have the cup-breaking gag. Wise of them to reference it, but “Cups” is so stupid it deserves to be stopped before it can stop. And look at Noel! I could just eat her up like frogs.
LOVED “Dongs all over the world” – need to get that on my iPod. I do not get that weird Paris sketch. Other than those two, mostly agree
I thought the opening was a strong and pointed condemnation of GM chief Mary Barra’s absurd evocation of a “new General Motors” dedicated to openness and transparency while failing to answer any questions, and it made me think SNL has revived its subversive, take-no-prisoners edge. And, for that, I really liked this sketch.
You could say the same about SNL being a propaganda machine for this current administration. If you are one of the people who still doesn’t realize this, then the joke is actually on and about “you” and being a dumb ass.
SNL basically sucks. It was really horrible this past Saturday. The French skit was absolutely stupid. The show needs to end while still having some type of dignity.
I watched it on Hulu because I wasn’t able to watch it live and quite a few of the sketches weren’t shown. The Little Mermaid, Pharrell Audition, and NCAA Best of White Guys were omitted. Does anyone know why?
As for Fox…. I’m sure CNN and MSNBC have NO propaganda in their broadcasts. Yeah right.
You’re kidding right? Pharell’s live version of “Happy” was not on pitch and his voice didn’t sound very strong either. I love the song but it was definitely not his best rendition.