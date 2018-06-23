‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Will Tie-In Directly With ‘Avengers 4’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After the universe-altering events of Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man And The Wasp has its work cut out for it. The first Ant-Man film faced the same battle after Avengers: Age Of Ultron: how do you make people care about these smaller scale stories after they just witnessed a seismic event?

Well, early reports for the film are quite positive, citing the sense of fun that honestly everyone could use after The Snap. While the timeline is still a little hazy, Marvel is quick to emphasize that Ant-Man And The Wasp will play into the path to Avengers 4 in a big way. In the latest featurette, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says, “Ant-Man and The Wasp also directly connects to Avengers 4. These characters are going to be very important going forward.”

While that’s a small nugget of information, it is pretty intriguing nonetheless. These characters were MIA in Infinity War, but reintroducing them to the team could mean big things are ahead. Rescuing Janet Van Dyne (Michelle freaking Pfeiffer, y’all) from the Quantum Realm is a huge slice of the narrative in Ant-Man And The Wasp, so maybe they have to venture back in to rescue a certain Captain.

Also, perhaps we’ll finally learn the official title for Avengers 4 during the credits as well. It’s time, right?