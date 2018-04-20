Details Finally Emerge For What To Expect From ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’

Marvel

Because we’re all deeply obsessed with discovering who Peter Dinklage is playing and who is going to die in Avengers: Infinity War, it can be easy to forget that we’re also getting another Marvel movie later in the summer. Yes, Ant-Man And The Wasp is hitting theaters on July 6th, bringing the scale from the fate of the universe to something a bit more manageable by comparison.

Up until now, the plot for the sequel has been pretty vague, but Collider has a new report that should make things a bit more clear. According to star Evangeline Lilly, the team is on a quest to retrieve Janet Van Dyne, played by Michelle Pffeifer, from the Quantum Realm.

“Scott entered the Quantum Realm in the first film and came back, which is something they thought was impossible. The question has arisen, ‘Can Janet come back?’ So the entire film, my character is hell-bent on finding a way to get into the Quantum Realm and bring her back.”

If they happen to find a certain Kree powered warrior who can turn the tide of the mayhem sure to happen in Infinity War, all the better. Please, join me in this theory, fellow fans.

Returning director Peyton Reed also dished on the new gender-swapped villain, Ghost, played by Ready Player One‘s Hannah John-Kamen.

“The Ghost character could be male, female, anything, so it just seemed more interesting to us [to cast a woman. Ghost’s primary power is the ability to ‘phase,’ which allows Ghost to move through solid matter. She has all sorts of strange versions of that phasing power — it proves quite difficult for Ant-Man and Wasp to deal with.”

Honestly, a little fun will do us all good after we weep over the seemingly inevitable passing of Captain America, and it will be interesting to see how Ant-Man And The Wasp fits into the larger narrative of the MCU going forward.

(Via Collider)