Sony Pictures Classic

UPDATE!: The apparent rumor that Armie Hammer was in talks to take over Batman from Ben Affleck is apparently untrue, as per Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez.

Armie Hammer. Batman. Not true. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) February 19, 2019

I just checked with the studio — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) February 19, 2019

And now agency sourcing backing up what the studio said. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) February 19, 2019

Also, Armie Hammer is 32 and I'm also told the role of Bruce is going to be younger. There are no targeted names YET. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) February 19, 2019

That’s only Gonzalez reporting, though, so we’ll keep the original report in-tact until more information comes in.

Original report: A few weeks ago, Ben Affleck made it official that he was no longer Batman, the role he only got to play thrice, and none of them in a solo venture. Well, his loss is Armie Hammer’s reward: The Call Me By Your Name actor is in talks to step up as DCEU’s new, probably less pissed-off Bruce Wayne in The Batman, the long-in-the-works Bruce Wayne solo picture that was originally to be directed by Affleck himself, and will now be helmed by Matt Reeves, of the last two Planet of the Apes entries.

This comes from Revenge of the Fans, which was picked up by Screen Rant, but if everything works out, Hammer will don a costume previously worn by not only Affleck but Christian Bale, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton, Adam West, and — in voice role only — Will Arnett.