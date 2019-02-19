Armie Hammer Is Possibly In Talks To Take Over Batman From Ben Affleck

02.18.19 1 hour ago

Sony Pictures Classic

UPDATE!: The apparent rumor that Armie Hammer was in talks to take over Batman from Ben Affleck is apparently untrue, as per Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez.

That’s only Gonzalez reporting, though, so we’ll keep the original report in-tact until more information comes in.

Original report: A few weeks ago, Ben Affleck made it official that he was no longer Batman, the role he only got to play thrice, and none of them in a solo venture. Well, his loss is Armie Hammer’s reward: The Call Me By Your Name actor is in talks to step up as DCEU’s new, probably less pissed-off Bruce Wayne in The Batman, the long-in-the-works Bruce Wayne solo picture that was originally to be directed by Affleck himself, and will now be helmed by Matt Reeves, of the last two Planet of the Apes entries.

This comes from Revenge of the Fans, which was picked up by Screen Rant, but if everything works out, Hammer will don a costume previously worn by not only Affleck but Christian Bale, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton, Adam West, and — in voice role only — Will Arnett.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ben Affleck#Batman
TAGSARMIE HAMMERBatmanBEN AFFLECKDCEU

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 3 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 6 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 7 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 1 week ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP