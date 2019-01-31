Warner

In news that comes as little surprise, Ben Affleck appears to be done as Batman, reports Deadline.

This comes a mere handful of hours after a Hollywood Reporter interview with Matt Reeves, the Planet of the Apes director who’s helming The Batman, the long-in-the-works next solo installment about the Caped Crusader. Reeves refused to say whether Affleck was jumping ship or not. Now Deadline is saying they “hear” the Oscar-winning writer and director will no longer be involved.

Affleck appeared to confirm the Deadline story by tweeting it out, writing, “Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life.”

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

Affleck had originally planned, back in 2015, to make The Batman an all-Affleck product, with him co-writing (with Geoff Johns) an original story and directing himself in the role he only got to play thrice. His version of Bruce Wayne, which he bowed in Batman v Superman, was an older, more weathered, and more brutal version than Christian Bale’s beloved iteration, with streaks of gray hair and a vibe that faintly recalled the famous paparazzi photo of him “enjoying” a stress smoke.