‘Arrow’ team breaksdown ‘Arrow’ midseason finale; offer hints for second half

(CBR) SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for this past Wednesday’s episode of “Arrow,” “Heir to the Demon.”

When a show won’t have a new episode for a few weeks, that last fresh installment tends to be fairly loaded — which certainly was the case for this week’s “Arrow,” “Heir to the Demon.”

With no new episode on The CW until Feb. 26’s “Time of Death,” “Heir to the Demon” was headlined by the debut of Ra’s al Ghul’s daughter, Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law). She arrived at Starling City not just to bring Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) back to the League of Assassins, but more importantly back to her, with the revelation that they once were in a romantic relationship. Sara and Oliver (Stephen Amell) are ultimately able to quell the League’s threat, with the ordeal also revealing to the entire Lance family that Sara is indeed alive — which is news that Laurel (Katie Cassidy doesn’t take well.

The family drama spills over to the Queens, when Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) finds out that Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) is Thea’s (Willa Holland) biological father, and subsequently tells Oliver — who lets Moira (Susanna Thompson) know that he knows, and the fact that his mother kept that secret from him means that, beyond public appearances, they’re no longer on speaking terms.

And it looks like Sara and Oliver are back together.

With clearly a lot to talk about, “Arrow” executive producers Andrew Kreisberg and Marc Guggenheim discussed the episode — and future developments, like the debuts of the show’s takes on long-running DC Comics teams “Birds of Prey” and “Suicide Squad” — with reporters during a press event at The CW’s Burbank headquarters.