‘Avatar 4’ not in the works, says producer

Looks like Lieutenant Ripley spoke a little too soon.

“Avatar” producer Jon Landau has refuted star Sigourney Weaver’s earlier claim that James Cameron would be filming three sequels to the 2009 blockbuster back-to-back-to-back, telling the Courier-Post in a recent interview: “We [are] doing two back-to-back, but not a third.”

In any case, fans have a long wait ahead of them before they see the next chapter in the “Avatar” saga – as mentioned in a recent New York Times profile of Cameron, “Avatar 2” won’t be hitting theaters until 2015.

