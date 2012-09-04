‘Avatar 4’ not in the works, says producer

Looks like Lieutenant Ripley spoke a little too soon.
“Avatar” producer Jon Landau has refuted star Sigourney Weaver’s earlier claim that James Cameron would be filming three sequels to the 2009 blockbuster back-to-back-to-back, telling the Courier-Post in a recent interview: “We [are] doing two back-to-back, but not a third.”
In any case, fans have a long wait ahead of them before they see the next chapter in the “Avatar” saga – as mentioned in a recent New York Times profile of Cameron, “Avatar 2” won’t be hitting theaters until 2015.
Are you looking forward to more “Avatar,” or was one movie enough? Sound off in the comments.
NO, NO NO! Please. no more Avatar! One blue ThunderCats movie was enough!
Agreed! Yikes.
Shouldn’t we at least get Avatar 2 into theaters before we start worrying about Avatar 4.
Of course there should be more Avatar. (I prefer to buck the hipster “trend” that Avatar was an abomination).
I don’t think it was an abomination by any stretch…it’s just my least favorite James Cameron movie (I don’t count “Piranha 2” in that assessment, since he wasn’t really responsible for the way that movie turned out). I’d rather he move on to something different, and that’s coming from a fan.