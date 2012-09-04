‘Avatar 4’ not in the works, says producer

#Sigourney Weaver
09.04.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

Looks like Lieutenant Ripley spoke a little too soon.

“Avatar” producer Jon Landau has refuted star Sigourney Weaver’s earlier claim that James Cameron would be filming three sequels to the 2009 blockbuster back-to-back-to-back, telling the Courier-Post in a recent interview: “We [are] doing two back-to-back, but not a third.”

In any case, fans have a long wait ahead of them before they see the next chapter in the “Avatar” saga – as mentioned in a recent New York Times profile of Cameron, “Avatar 2” won’t be hitting theaters until 2015.

Are you looking forward to more “Avatar,” or was one movie enough? Sound off in the comments.

