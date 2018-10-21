Marvel

While discussing his involvement in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Ant-Man and the Wasp actor Michael Douglas may have inadvertently confirmed a longstanding theory about Marvel’s forthcoming tentpole, the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4. According to Metro, Douglas followed up on a vague point Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had made about how Ant-Man and the Wasp “directly connects to Avengers 4.”

“I mean, all of them,” Douglas began. “The Quantum Realm, that’s the key. That’s the key. The Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films.”

So why does this matter? Aside from the fictional reality’s importance to the plots of Doctor Strange and both Ant-Man films, Feige’s initial point about the latter’s direct connection to Avengers 4 has led many to speculate that it will be just as important to the Infinity War followup. Said speculation includes the possibility that Strange may have used the time stone in the latter film to plant the seeds for Thanos’ defeat in the next Avengers film.

These theories also converge with the apparent timelessness of the Quantum Realm, in which Scott Lang became trapped in the Ant-Man and the Wasp post-credits scene. Add to this a more recent rumor about Avengers 4‘s being set many years after the events of Infinity War and you’ve got the makings of a time-traveling adventure that will surely give the Back to the Future franchise a run for its money.

(Via Metro)