Marvel Studios

We’re only in the fifth month of 2019, and a mere day in at that, so the following news is perhaps not that impressive: As per Comicbook.com, Avengers: Endgame is already the highest grossing film of 2019. This isn’t a surprise: Few films have ever been as hotly anticipated as the sequel to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War. Evidently people weren’t even this stoked for even Star Wars: The Force Awakens, whose opening weekend domestic haul was over $100 million less than Endgame’s record-shattering $357 million domestic take.

Anyway, that was this weekend. As of Wednesday, on its fifth full day of release, Endgame’s grosses went up to $427 million domestic, and $1.48 billion worldwide.

We all knew this would happen. Still, it is impressive for two big reasons. For one, it reached this milestone fast. Endgame’s showings only began last Thursday night, meaning it’s nabbed this title in under a week.