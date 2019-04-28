Marvel Studios

When you’ve been writing box-office reports for as many years I have, you start looking for ways to generate some excitement in an era in which box-office records are often out of reach for most films. We often resort to something like, “The 12th movie in The Conjuring universe just broke the single-day record in March for an R-rated sequel on a Thursday.” None of those qualifiers are necessary this weekend.

Avengers: Endgame broke all the records. On Thursday, Endgame broke the Thursday preview record with $60 million, besting Star Wars: A Force Awakens $57 million record. On Friday, Endgame broke the single-day record with $156 million, besting The Force Awakens by over $35 million. The estimated $350 million it earned stateside over the weekend breaks the weekend record set by Avengers: Infinity War by nearly $100 million.

Meanwhile, by Saturday, Endgame had already taken the title for biggest IMAX weekend globally. By the end of day Friday, Endgame had already broke the record for biggest global weekend ever, with two days to go. By Friday, it had also surpassed The Fate of the Furious ($443 million) for biggest international opening. It opened with $300 million in China, breaking the weekend record there. Avengers: Endgame took in $1.2 billion in its first three days. In other words, after one weekend, it has already bested Captain Marvel’s entire global box office and has broken into the top 20 box office hits of all time worldwide, essentially equalling the entire run of Iron Man 3. In three days. It’s poised to almost certainly break $2 billion before the end of its run — one of only four movies ever to do so — and Avatar’s $2.7 billion global box-office record is not out of reach.