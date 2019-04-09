Disney

At the press conference for “Avengers: Endgame,” directors Joe and Anthony Russo joked that they loved writing themselves into a corner with some of the plot twists of these Marvel movies. (Yes, killing off half your characters at the end of a movie would be an example.) Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely found this really amusing since they are the to who are actually writing themselves into these proverbial corners.

Like everything surrounding Avengers: Endgame, they were hesitant to give a specific example, but then, kind of surprisingly, under the circumstances, actually did. And it all goes back to Captain America: Civil War. Here’s a film where Tony and Steve’s relationship became strained (which continues into Endgame) after Tony learns Steve’s best friend killed his parents. As McFeely says, there’s no coming back from some of that. But, they had to figure out a way and, ahead, they explain how that presented a challenge.

Also, in the newest clip that was just released, Tony still isn’t with the rest of the group. A longer version of this clip played at CinemaCon and Nebula is very much part of this scene. If Nebula is there, who was with Tony at the end of Infinity War, then where’s Tony? Markus and McFeely did give a joking answer, but I also hope it winds up being true.

So we know at the end of Infinity War Tony and Nebula are together. In the longer version of the clip that was put online, that we saw at CinemaCon, Nebula is with that group. So where’s Tony?

Christopher Markus: So they didn’t show you the 10-minute scene of Tony in the bathroom?

Oh good, I’m glad we’re finally getting those bathroom scenes. Is that why it’s over three hours long?

Stephen McFeely: If we can contribute anything to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s more realistic bathroom behavior.

Joe and Anthony Russo mentioned they love writing themselves into corners at the end of these movies.

Markus: Yeah, it’s easy for them to say, they don’t actually have to do the writing into the corner. They can just walk in and say, “Write yourself into a corner and it’ll be fine.”