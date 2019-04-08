“We owe it to everyone not in this room to try.” Watch a brand new clip from Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26. Get tickets now: https://t.co/93jQYXAc6I pic.twitter.com/BgueHNOQqP — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 8, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is obviously the biggest comic book movie on the near horizon (sorry, Hellboy), and following a weekend panel that included a vote on Captain America’s beard, the cast featured on Good Morning America. The above clip shows the full segment‘s highlight — footage that was previewed at CinemaCon last week, and the Avengers aren’t exactly thrilled at first to see Captain Marvel. Granted, they appreciate that she’s on board but are still suspicious about why Carol Danvers waited so long to show up.

War Machine/Rhodey doesn’t try to hide his contempt for the “new girl,” and he’d like an explanation for her absence. Well, Danvers had other conflicts (helping the Skrulls find a new home after the events of Captain Marvel) that required her attention, and — let’s face it — she shouldn’t have had to defend herself too strongly here. Samuel L. Jackson already pointed out that Nick Fury waited for a true emergency before paging Danvers, and the Avengers should have been able to handle Thanos without her help, but Star-Lord screwed up their victory with an impulsive emotional outburst.

The point being that Danvers came when she was called, and the team must now tie up Phase Three. Thor steps up at the end of this footage to join in the confrontation but ends up declaring that he “likes this one.” We see an extended version of a trailer moment in which he executes a Norse god’s version of hair pulling on the playground. Is there a hint of flirtation here? Well, Danvers gave a bigger smile to Stan Lee, there’s probably not a love interest thing going on here. It’s more than likely just Thor pushing everyone to get rolling. After all, they’ve got a three-hour movie to finish. Time to get cracking.

Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26. Watch the full GMA segment below.