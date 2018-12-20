Marvel Studios

Proving once and for all that DC and Marvel movies can co-exist peacefully, as long as a fish-man in involved, the IMAX trailer for Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to appear before screenings for Aquaman, which comes out Thursday in the United States (it’s already breaking box office records worldwide). But a description of the trailer has appeared at MCU Cosmic, and the larger aspect ratio has clarified some of the questions from the non-IMAX trailer.

One mystery was: who’s shoulder is Nebula touching? It happens 1:27 into the trailer, and there was some fan discussion that it was an intentional misdirect (she’s consoling Captain America!) from the obvious answer. That would be Tony Stark, who was left alone with Nebula on the wasteland planet Titan following Thanos’ culling. Turns out, the obvious answer is the correct one: “The expanded IMAX aspect ratio of the trailer solves this theory, as you can better see who is sitting in the chair and they have heavy stubble; just like Tony,” MCU Cosmic reports. “You can also better see the curved window architecture of the Guardians’ ship windshield in the shot; confirming it’s set on the Benatar.”

The IMAX trailer also reveals Black Widow’s new ‘do while she’s in Japan (“In the original trailer you get the impression that her hair is pulled back into a braid like in the leaked promo art, but the IMAX trailer gives you a much better look at Nat and her hair is in a ponytail; except still blonde and not red like in the leaked art and photos”) and a better look at Thanos in his farmer outfit. It’s not a ton of FAN THEORY-CONFIRMING information, but you’re not at Aquaman for Avengers: Endgame — you’re there to see Jason Momoa pee on things.

(Via MCU Cosmic)