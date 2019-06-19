Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame is only $45 million away from breaking the all-time box office record set by Avatar. But considering it’s only making under $1 million per day (including a mere $470,423 on Monday), it’s extremely unlikely to pass the James Cameron-directed film, though… unless, of course, Marvel were to re-release the superhero epic with extra footage. That’s reportedly the plan, according to Comic Book, which spoke to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. “We are doing that,” Feige said about the re-release. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

That would be this weekend, where Endgame faces stiff competition from Toy Story 4, Child’s Play, and Anna, and two weeks before Spider-Man: Far From Home continues the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s uninterrupted string of box office smashes. It’s unclear what the “extra footage” is (maybe the scene with Katherine Langford?), but if there’s one thing Endgame needs, it’s to be longer.

But if you are going to see one cut of Endgame, make it the re-release, not the “defeminized” version that’s circulating on illegal streaming sites. It’s exactly what you think it is: “As well as losing [Brie] Larson’s character, Captain Marvel, the defeminized edit is missing a scene where Hawkeye teaches his daughter to shoot. The role of Black Panther is minimized. Spider-Man doesn’t get rescued by women characters anymore. And male characters no longer hug,” according to NPR. It’s the 46-minute chauvinist cut of Star Wars: The Last Jedi all over again, to which Mark Hamill had the perfect response.