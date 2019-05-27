20TH CENTURY FOX

Now that Disney is in control of 20th Century Fox’s cinematic properties, this means that Marvel Studios, a Disney subsidiary, has repossessed many of its characters and properties that were previously licensed to the rival company. The X-Men and the Fantastic Four are two of the more popular instances of this, but Ryan Reynolds’ hugely successful Deadpool franchise is also a contender. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have previously spoken about the chances of the character’s being added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a new fan theory is now offering a viable solution.

As reported by ComicBook.com, Twitter user Todd Broskii referenced a rather comedic moment from the Fortnite scene in Avengers: Endgame as a possibility. “Introduce him playing Fortnite under the username NoobMaster69,” he tweeted about Deadpool’s potential inclusion in the MCU.

Introduce him playing Fortnite under the username NoobMaster69 https://t.co/Ev0vV1F7Mu — Todd #Broskii (@Toadskii) May 25, 2019

If you don’t recall who, or what, “NoobMaster69” is, there’s a moment in the film’s second act when Hulk and Rocket go to New Asgard to enlist Thor’s help in the team’s efforts to retrieve the Infinity Stones and undo the snap. Thor, it turns out, has gained weight due to his severe depression, and is more concerned with playing video games with Korg and Miek from Thor: Ragnarok. Specifically, he’s called upon by Korg to scare off another Fortnite player named “NoobMaster69.”

Broskii’s viral fan theory is fun, but that’s all it is — a fan theory. Even so, a recent rumor seems to suggest that Marvel Studios is keen on figuring out how to add Reynolds’ Deadpool to the MCU, so it’s not all that far-fetched!

(Via ComicBook.com)