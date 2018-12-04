21st Century Fox

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to enter Phase 4, but that’s not the biggest change coming to MCU. It took $71.3 billion, but Disney recently acquired 21st Century Fox (or at least it will be completed on January 1, 2019), and with the deal comes the rights to Deadpool and X-Men. Does that mean we’ll see Captain Marvel teaming up with the Merc with the Mouth and Cyclops?

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo seem to think so.

“I’m sure of it,” said Joe Russo at Business Insider‘s IGNITION Conference when asked if characters like X-Men and Deadpool could appear in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I’m certain, with [president of Marvel Studios] Kevin Feige, who also has been on an historic run in the business, that he is going to incorporate those characters under the large Marvel umbrella.” (Via)

His brother Anthony added, “We haven’t spoken to [Feige] specifically about when he’s going to do it, but I’m certain that that acquisition created great value in dimensionalizing Marvel and the stories that they can tell going forward.” Feige has stated that he’s eager to bring X-Men to the MCU, and that he has ideas for potential crossovers. But don’t get too excited yet. “The truth? I really haven’t given it anymore thought than I did in my normal daydreaming over the last ten years,” the Marvel Studios boss told us. “Until it’s done and until we are told, ‘Okay, proceed,’ we have enough storylines and characters and expectations to try and meet, or exceed, without thinking about that.”

In other words, for now, the closest Deadpool will get to Thanos is Cable.

(Via Insider)