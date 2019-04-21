Marvel Studios

Ever since Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and his Sony Pictures counterpart, Amy Pascal, revealed that Spider-Man: Far From Home would take place mere “minutes” after the events of Avengers: Endgame, many assumed that the latter would be the end of Marvel’s so-called “Phase Three.” The Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, then, would operate as the official beginning of “Phase Four.” According to comments Feige made at a fan event in Shanghai, however, that is not the case at all.

As noted by Screen Rant, Feige was speaking with a reporter at the Chinese Avengers: Endgame event when he made his big revelation. “It’s the end of the third phase,” he said of Endgame. “You’re the first one I’ve told that to.” The quote in question comes at the 30-second mark in the video below:

That an Avengers film would not mark the end of a Marvel phase shouldn’t be all that surprising. Aside from 2012’s The Avengers, which officially brought the first phase of the studio’s burgeoning superhero cinematic empire to a close, no other tentpole team-up has done the same. For example, Avengers: Age of Ultron was not the official end of “Phase Two.” The first Ant-Man film was. Nor, for that matter, was Avengers: Infinity War the end of anything in Marvel’s calendar.

Feige has promised that the studio’s future plans will be arriving “relatively soon.” Now that he’s revealed the true nature of Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s place in it all, it seems that he wasn’t lying. What’s more, since we now know that the Homecoming sequel is going to officially bring “Phase Three” to a close, one could surmise that it will contain one or more major elements that will pay off in future “Phase Four” films — just as Ant-Man‘s introduction of the “quantum realm” will presumably do for Endgame.

(Via Screen Rant)