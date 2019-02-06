MARVEL

The longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Avengers: Infinity War at two hours and 40 minutes, followed by Captain America: Civil War (two hours and 27 minutes) and The Avengers (two hours and 23 minutes). If Captain America is involved, it’s probably going to be a long movie. That rule applies to Avengers: Endgame, which currently has a butt-numbing runtime of three hours. It might stay there, too, according to directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

“I think the studio is down with what the best story is,” the Russos said about Disney accepting a three-hour final cut. “We think the movie is playing well and we’ve had great responses from our test audiences and we’re feeling very good about where it is. We’re still doing work to it. We’re not done with it.”

“Again, this is a culmination film of 22 movies, it’s a lot of storytelling to work into it. Emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. This one, in particular, feels like three hours worth of real estate.” (Via)

Four different audiences have seen Endgame, and “for the first three screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom,” Anthony Russo boasted. But what about that final screening? Someone finally had to use the bathroom, or maybe there was a walk-out after Star-Lord screwed up, again.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26.

(Via Collider)