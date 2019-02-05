Marvel Studios

Following Thanos’ dusting of half the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, fans didn’t direct too much of their ire at the supervillain. Instead, they zeroed in on (debatable) superhero Star-Lord, whose impulsive actions led to Thanos keeping hold of the Infinity Gauntlet, which he eventually used to make his genocidal dreams come true. Yup, ol’ Peter Quill’s emotional state after Gamora’s death was understandable, but he didn’t keep his response in check, and that neither saved his lady love nor stopped Peter Parker (and millions of others) from turning into dust in the wind. This led to angry fans piling onto Pratt’s Instagram page to express disgust with the so-called Guardian.

At the time, Pratt didn’t handle things in the most diplomatic manner. He defended his character for behaving in a human way, as opposed to Thanos, while adding, “I think if we did it a hundred times, I wouldn’t change a thing.” That didn’t rally folks to Star-Lord’s side, and Pratt now tells Digital Spy that he agrees that Star-Lord is basically the worst:

“I think it’s totally true, and I personally feel the same as everyone else about Star-Lord. But I know things, ok? And I feel like audiences are gonna be blown away when this next film comes out.”

Naturally, Pratt fielded this question while promoting Lego Movie 2 and even his co-star, Elizabeth Banks, wanted to know if Star-Lord pulls off some redeeming act that might inspire “forgiveness” from fans. Pratt can’t give much away because he’s sworn to secrecy, so he simply stated, “I don’t even know.” He added, though, that even if Star-Lord stays on everyone’s sh*t list, that’s alright because Avengers: Endgame “is an experience for fans that truly never will be matched again” at the multiplex. That’s about as vague as the sad superheroes and missing character(s) we’re seeing so far from Marvel promotional efforts, but it’s only a few short months before the phase-three capper lands.

For what it’s worth, Pratt’s also insisting that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is still happening, despite the threequel having no director on the horizon. Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi, whose vibe would have been ideal, said on Monday that he’s not interested: “For me, those are James [Gunn]’s films.” Meanwhile, Gunn’s busy at work on The Suicide Squad, so he’ll be fine.

