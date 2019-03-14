The Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008, when Iron Man was released and became a franchise-spawning hit, but to Tony Stark, it seems like a thousand years ago. “I fought my way out of that cave, became Iron Man, realized I love you,” he tells Pepper Potts (via intergalactic communication) in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer. “I know I said no more surprises, but I was really hoping to pull off one last one.” He did. Prior to the new trailer, all the Endgame footage with Tony had him stranded in space. But guess who’s back.
That’s Tony Stark pulling off a bad-ass slow walk, next to Captain America, Nebula, Ant-Man, Hawkeye/Ronin, War Machine, and Black Widow. Considering Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige’s insistence that the Endgame trailers won’t show more than the first 15, maybe 20 minutes of the film, Tony must not be lost in space for very long. He’s assembled with the Avengers once again (for the last time?), and Marvel fans couldn’t be more emotional.