MARVEL

The Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008, when Iron Man was released and became a franchise-spawning hit, but to Tony Stark, it seems like a thousand years ago. “I fought my way out of that cave, became Iron Man, realized I love you,” he tells Pepper Potts (via intergalactic communication) in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer. “I know I said no more surprises, but I was really hoping to pull off one last one.” He did. Prior to the new trailer, all the Endgame footage with Tony had him stranded in space. But guess who’s back.

MARVEL STUDIOS

That’s Tony Stark pulling off a bad-ass slow walk, next to Captain America, Nebula, Ant-Man, Hawkeye/Ronin, War Machine, and Black Widow. Considering Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige’s insistence that the Endgame trailers won’t show more than the first 15, maybe 20 minutes of the film, Tony must not be lost in space for very long. He’s assembled with the Avengers once again (for the last time?), and Marvel fans couldn’t be more emotional.

What we know from the #AvengersEndgame trailer:

•The suits are an actual thing

•Nat goes to get Clint in Japan

•Scott Lang came out of the quantum realm not knowing what happened

•Carolthor friendship

•Tony Stark survives

•Tony saved himelf

•TONY STARK SURVIVES SPACE — nay saw captain marvel x4 | 42 (@antoekneestark) March 14, 2019

TONY STARK SURVIVED SPACE OHMYGOD AHDKDKJAFLCJS#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/u7lsWhWXoN — algebra charts (@thefaulkerstan) March 14, 2019

TONY STARK IS ALIVE!!!!!! ANTHONY EDWARD "TONY" STARK IS ALIVE AND WELL AND BACK ON EARTH AND I'M CRYING MY EYES OUT ALREADY MY BEAUTIFUL MAN LOOK AT HIM#AvengersEndgame #TonyStark pic.twitter.com/ujo0IbVLXP — tiz ⊬ |170| (@odetokeons) March 14, 2019

HE'S ALIVE HE MAKES IT TONY STARK DOES NOT DIE IN SPACE !!!!!!!! WE STAN A SURVIVOR LEGEND pic.twitter.com/ri3m3hIH4P — Jaiden || MP100 until Endgame (@boisteroushero_) March 14, 2019

NEBULA AND TONY ARE BACK ON EARTH !!!#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Q9rHGX6eLy — Mishi ♡ (@Mishi_Salvatore) March 14, 2019

TONY STARK IS ALIVE

TONY STARK IS ALIVE

TONY STARK IS ALIVE

TONY STARK IS ALIVE

TONY STARK IS ALIVE

TONY STARK IS ALIVE

TONY STARK IS ALIVE

TONY STARK IS ALIVE

TONY STARK IS ALIVE

TONY STARK IS ALIVE

TONY STARK IS ALIVE

TONY STARK IS ALIVE

TONY STARK IS ALIVE pic.twitter.com/CwFxX432DT — jas (@lokised) March 14, 2019