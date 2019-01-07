MARVEL

The Marvel Cinematic Universe did not fare particularly well at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, with Black Panther going zero-for-three (the Marvel/Sony co-production Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did, however, take home Best Animated Feature Film). But the MCU still made headlines with Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige’s comments before the ceremony.

Speaking with MTV News on the red carpet, Feige called it “somewhat accurate” that the upcoming Avengers: Endgame trailers won’t show more than the first 15, maybe 20 minutes of the film. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets,” he said. “I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.” It’s a smart strategy: Why show more than you have to when you know everyone (or at least $2 billion’s worth of people) is going to see it, especially when half of the MCU’s roster “died” in Infinity War? Feige also revealed that Marvel landed on Endgame as the title “before we started developing the movie.”

Speaking of that title…

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26.

(Via MTV News)