The look of Super Nintendo’s Japanese RPGs of yesteryear are so beloved they’re still seen in some form today. Even decades later, the Final Fantasy style is distinct and perfect for 16-bit retro mashups of just about anything. So, of course, a series of one-sided battles between Thanos and the Avengers would have to happen, and the Japanese Avengers Twitter delivers.

We get the full experience here, from the party member select screen (Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Star-Lord) to the “super FX” graphics. This is just pure fun for what should be a fun movie, right? Everything is great. Then we see that the Avengers can’t even land a hit on the Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Thanos, and they get wiped.

With familiar, cascading battle music, another foursome of Avengers try to take the massive and lovingly recreated 16-bit Thanos down, but Captain America, Hulk, and Black Widow have nothing for the giant, purple, intergalactic baddie. It’s unknown if they even have any Phoenix Downs or potions to help survive getting one-shotted.

The more we rewatch this, it almost seems like a spoiler. We know the Avengers are going to get wrecked by Thanos — a year of hype has informed us of this fact. But is Thanos really untouchable? Are we about to see those specific seven heroes decimated?

(Via Kotaku)