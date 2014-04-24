Avril Lavigne responds to ‘Hello Kitty’ video controversy

Everyone has an opinion about Avril Lavigne”s new “Hello Kitty” video (see: here and here), but the pop singer responded via Twitter that she doesn”t understand the collective uproar.
Lavigne wrote: “RACIST??? LOLOLOL!!! I love Japanese culture and I spend half of my time in Japan. I flew to Tokyo to shoot this video specifically for my Japanese fans, with my Japanese label, Japanese choreographers and a Japanese director in Japan.”
The EDM-influenced song was co-written by her husband and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. In the video, Lavigne pairs the “Hello Kitty, you're so silly” chorus with clips of her hanging out in Tokyo amid an entourage of Japanese backup dancers.
Watch for yourself and decide if the video objectifies Japanese culture:
it was a cute video and a catchy tune… it did not do anything wrong toward the Japanese culture….it was cool…
Racist? No. Horrible? YES.
couldn’t even finish the video..gave me a headache. So very disappointing. Whatever talent she may have is very ill-represented here.
Wow, I don’t understand the “racist” labeling either. I’m ethnically half Japanese and have been to Tokyo several times. I feel this video recognizes a sub-culture there that is alive and well there and that Avril is honoring those unique individuals. This appears to be another case where the PC world are over reacting.
I’m about as PC as it comes, usually, but I don’t really see anything wrong with this. It’s not offensive. I’ve seen Japanese videos that are very similar. It’s a little hard to listen to the whole thing though. Maybe I’m meant to be drunk and speaker-deaf by this point.