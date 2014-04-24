Avril Lavigne responds to ‘Hello Kitty’ video controversy

Everyone has an opinion about Avril Lavigne”s new “Hello Kitty” video (see: here and here), but the pop singer responded via Twitter that she doesn”t understand the collective uproar.

Lavigne wrote: “RACIST??? LOLOLOL!!! I love Japanese culture and I spend half of my time in Japan. I flew to Tokyo to shoot this video specifically for my Japanese fans, with my Japanese label, Japanese choreographers and a Japanese director in Japan.”

The EDM-influenced song was co-written by her husband and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. In the video, Lavigne pairs the “Hello Kitty, you're so silly” chorus with clips of her hanging out in Tokyo amid an entourage of Japanese backup dancers.

Watch for yourself and decide if the video objectifies Japanese culture: