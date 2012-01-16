BAFTA nominations on the way

I’m not bothering to predict the BAFTA nominations this year because 1) the longlists largely take the guesswork out of that for us; 2) no voting group that thinks “Midnight in Paris” had better visual effects than “The Tree of Life” deserves too much of our time and attention; and 3) I mean, seriously. But anyway, they’re a few hours away — a breakfast-time announcement for the Brits, a pre-midnight one for Hollywood — and if you have any last-minute thoughts, hopes or projections about the British Academy’s selections, here’s the place for them.
One thing we can be certain of: after struggling to gain traction on the US precursor circuit, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” which jointly led the longlists with 16 mentions, will finally receive a warm embrace here. The combination of literary cache, old-and-new-school British acting elite and spectacular box-office should set it up as the chief BAFTA rival to all-purpose frontrunner “The Artist,” which can also expect a bucketload of nominations.
Less certain is whether the rather more surprising longlist co-leader, “My Week With Marilyn,” can also score in the top categories: the film may not be the most fashionable or heavily-buzzed choice, but I sense there’s rather a lot of support for it in the more conversative, even television-oriented, reaches of BAFTA; don’t be surprised if it displaces a less outwardly Brit-friendly Oscar favorite like “The Descendants” or “Midnight in Paris.”
Anyway, more on this in a few hours. Refresh your memory with the longlists here.
I’d be perfectly happy with My Week with Marilyn trumping The Descendants any day, if that’s what it comes down to–even at the Oscars.
To quote Meryl Streep in Postcards From the Edge: “These are my choices?”
My Week with Marilyn > The Descendants.
Jack and Jill > The Descendants
Armond White wants his schtick back, guys.
Oh, sorry. I did not even know that Armond White had that schtick. :)
LOL, I did and I am glad that someone caught it haha
I was actually kind of shocked at how much BAFTA really didn’t seem to like The Tree of Life at all. I think cinematography was the only thing it was on the list for. I guess it won’t be getting the British vote at the Oscars?
It will also be nice to finally see love bestowed upon Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy this season. Hopefully there are some surprise nods with the Oscars next week.
I’m still happy Kathy Bates made the long-list — yes I didn’t care for the performance but it’s still attention for her film work.
Guy, your continued use of “Midnight in Paris” as an example of how little BAFTA knows about visual effects (apart from being kind of cheap) is based on a wrong assumption. Has it occured to you that it’s not the question of which has better effects but which ones they thought served the movie better?
Subtle difference, this is.
That is to say that it’s really not about “Midnight in Paris” at all.
I am not saying that it wasn’t weird not to see it on the shortlist. Then again, VES didn’t nominate it or Super 8. Each organiazation is weird in one way or another. At least they had the good sense to consider the VFX work in Tintin. If memory serves they’s recognized Wall-E too years ago. That one, deserved to be singled out too, perhaps more so than any other recent Pixar film.
The way I see it, it’s just one of many, many great ommissions. What are you gonna do (I ask myself rhetorically)?
Guy-How do they work? Do the ones with an asterisk automatically get nominated? If so, why even have a long list?
No, they don’t. The ones with the astersks merely indicate the top choices of the relevant branch/chapter, but the entire membership votes on the nominees, and they’re free to vote for any of the longlisted names. That said, they usually overlap significantly with the chapter choices.
Where was all this love for Williams when she was actually brilliant work in challenging films like Blue Valentine and Wendy and Lucy? She was fighting for that fifth slot last year and it was ridiculous. I don’t get it.
**actually doing
I just watched her in Meek’s Cutoff. Haven’t seen her in MWWM yet, but I loved her in Meek’s and Wendy and Lucy. Such a sensitive actress.
I would like to know as well Laura. It really does shoe how sadly bland this year’s batch of nominees are compared to last year. There are excellent alternatives out there, but they are unfortunately going to be overlooked for a bunch of easily forgotten Oscar prestige films. Even if Williams had instead gained traction for Meek’s Cutoff, which I admired more than liked (but it is still way better than MWWM), I think the race would be much better off. After last night’s tedious Globes ceremony I am really struggling to muster the energy to care about even watching the Oscars at this point. How did it ever get to this point I wonder?
I agree, although honestly I did find Michelle Williams quite brilliant in My Week with Marilyn…yes, the film is a bit of a fluff and it’s definitely low-key, but her performance definitely stays with you (unlike some of the performances this year). But yes, it is extremely frustrating albeit not all that baffling that her work in Wendy & Lucy and Meek’s Cutoff is wildly overlooked when it shouldn’t be (it goes to show that although great films, to win an Oscar you oftentimes need to be sponsored by a huge studio that has the funds for a voracious Oscar campaign. Cough Harvey Weinstein)…and one of my biggest gripes last year was the “will she or won’t she” make it for Blue Valentine–um, a resounding YES she should. If the Academy had gone for Hilary Swank in Conviction instead, I may have threw a brick through my tv.
Same here. It seems pointless to complain about the state of this years race since… well, it’s here and there’s nothing we can do about it but the sudden out pour of public affection and accolades for Williams’ seems a bit delayed if you ask me. She has long been a critics’ darling, but I wish the HFPA, SAG, and AMPAS had NOTICED her in Wendy and Lucy and Meeks Cutoff. Even with Blue Valentine, she was the alternative nominee (I still remember Anne saying that she wouldn’t get nominated right before the noms were announced last year) when I thought she gave the performance of her career (still do). This is not to bash MWWM, which I like, but it’s not a revelatory performance in my opinion. I’m fine with her getting her due a few years later, but people should know how great she has always been. She’s one of the few consistently great actresses working today.
@Aaron- Lol that SAG nomination for Swank was so wtf-worthy… she had to be thinking that herself!
Oh wow, I must’ve completely blocked that from my memory. So hoping that Fassbender is this year’s Williams-in-BV situation, and he knocks out DiCaprio and/or Bichir. Really, both he and Oldman should knock out both, but I’m hoping that Clooney’s peen joke was also a sign that he has some of the top dogs in acting behind him.
I expect some horrors in the noms, but that is all part of the game, I think the function of the Baftas this year is to mainly celebrate how good of a film Tinker Tailor is.
The supposed Brit Francophilia will get The Artist and Midnight In Paris into the door.
But really this should be all about Tinker Tailor. I really hope the Brits in the Academy have given Tinker Tailor atleast some kind of foothold in the race.
Is it a pipe dream that I am predicting We Need to Talk About Kevin not only in actress, but in picture, director, supporting actor, and screenplay? It was “leading” in director, so hopefully it has some appeal within the Academy…or Lynne Ramsay may end up being one of those lone director nods.