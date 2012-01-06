‘Marilyn’ and ‘Tinker, Tailor’ top embarrassing BAFTA longlists

Just in case you were wondering, “The Iron Lady” is a better film — and a better directed film — than “Shame.” Obviously. “Arthur Christmas” and “War Horse” are better British films than “Weekend,” “Kill List” and “Wuthering Heights.” Of course. Zoe Wanamaker and Judi Dench gave nomination-worthy performances in “My Week With Marilyn.” (Sure, but why not throw in Emma Watson too? They’re all better than Vanessa Redgrave in “Coriolanus.”)
Hey, how about those awesome visual effects in “Midnight in Paris?” Better, I’m sure you’ll agree, than those half-assed efforts in “The Tree of Life” — which, by the way, has no place in a Best Director conversation that includes such visionary auteurs as Simon Curtis.
These golden truths all come to us courtesy of the BAFTA longlists, an annual preview (or, perhaps more appropriately, warning) of the British Academy’s eventual nominations, in which 15 contenders are announced in each category, from which the five nominees will be chosen. Marked with an asterisk are the top choices of the relevant voting branch (“chapter” in BAFTA lingo) in each field — in a reversal of the Oscar system, the general membership votes on the nominees in each category, while the chapter determines the winner in all categories except Best Film, Foreign Language Film, British Film, Documentary and the acting races.
Year after year, it’s an announcement that reveals both the narrowness of the pool of films they consider, and the astonishing blandness of their collective taste — and this year, they’ve truly outdone themselves. Leading the longlists with 16 mentions each, and emphatically keeping the home fires burning in the race, are “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” and “My Week With Marilyn.”
The former was always predicted to be a BAFTA favorite, and deservedly so; the latter is more of a groaner, particularly by the time it starts showing up in categories like Cinematography and Sound. Look at the technical categories and note the alarming level of title repetition — by the time the structurally disastrous “The Iron Lady,” with a whopping 14 mentions, makes the cut for Best Film Editing, you know they’re not digging too deep.
More significant than the overall tally, however, is the number of chapter selections: “The Artist” unsurprisingly comes out on top there, placing in the chapter’s top five in nine of the 13 categories in which it is longlisted. (Among them is Best Actress for Berenice Bejo: if BAFTA deserve credit for anything, it’s that they rarely submit to category fraud. Carey Mulligan has also been promoted to lead for “Shame.”) Close behind, with eight, are “Tinker, Tailor” and “Hugo” — you can safely expect these three films to lead the nominations on January 17.
I sense Tomas Alfredson’s espionage thriller remains the French silent film’s only real competition for the win: with the film’s awards campaign flagging in the US, could this evident local support propel it to an Oscar nomination for Best Picture? It’s still possible.
That said, for all their apparent hometown bias, the BAFTAs remain trapped in an identity crisis, clearly illustrated by the sorry list below. Torn between conflicting impulses to honor their own and anticipate the Oscar race, they wind up doing neither job very well: there may be Brits galore on the longlists, but the notion that they’re serving UK cinema by showering accolades on anonymous pap like “My Week With Marilyn,” while ignoring major talents like Steve McQueen, or indeed Tom Hardy, is patently absurd. Nominations voted on by a group this large are never going to be as rangy and inclusive as they could be; when even the longlists are this behind the beat, however, you have to wonder why they bother.
The longlists are as follows:
Best Film
The Artist
The Descendants
Drive
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Help
Hugo
The Ides of March
The Iron Lady
Midnight in Paris
Moneyball
My Week with Marilyn
Senna
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
War Horse
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Outstanding British Film
Arthur Christmas
Attack the Block
Coriolanus
The Guard
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
The Iron Lady
Jane Eyre
My Week with Marilyn
Senna
Shame
Submarine
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tyrannosaur
War Horse
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Director
The Artist*
The Descendants
Drive*
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Help
Hugo*
The Ides of March
The Iron Lady
J. Edgar
Midnight in Paris
Moneyball
My Week with Marilyn
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*
War Horse
We Need to Talk About Kevin*
Film Not in the English Language
Abel
As If I Am Not There
The Boy Mir – Ten Years in Afghanistan
Calvet
Dhobi Ghat (Mumbai Diaries)
Incendies
Little White Lies
Pina
Post Mortem
Potiche
Le Quattro Volte
A Separation
The Skin I Live In
Tomboy
The Troll Hunter
Documentary
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Life in a Day
Pina
Project Nim
Senna
Animated Film
The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn*
Arthur Christmas*
Gnomeo and Juliet
Puss in Boots
Rango*
Original Screenplay
50/50
Anonymous
Arthur Christmas
The Artist*
Beginners
Bridesmaids*
The Guard*
The Iron Lady
J. Edgar
Midnight in Paris*
Senna
Shame
Super 8
Tyrannosaur
Young Adult*
Adapted Screenplay
The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn
Coriolanus
The Descendants*
Drive
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
The Help*
Hugo
The Ides of March*
Jane Eyre
Moneyball*
My Week with Marilyn
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*
War Horse
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Leading Actor
Antonio Banderas, The Skin I Live In
Brad Pitt, Moneyball*
Brendan Gleeson, The Guard
Daniel Craig, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Eddie Redmayne, My Week with Marilyn
Gary Oldman, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*
George Clooney, The Descendants*
Jean Dujardin, The Artist*
Leonardo DiCaprio, J. Edgar
Michael Fassbender, Shame*
Owen Wilson, Midnight in Paris
Peter Mullan, Tyrannosaur
Ralph Fiennes, Coriolanus
Ryan Gosling, Drive
Ryan Gosling, The Ides of March
Leading Actress
Bérénice Bejo, The Artist*
Carey Mulligan, Shame
Charlize Theron, Young Adult
Emma Stone, The Help
Helen Mirren, The Debt
Jodie Foster, Carnage
Kate Winslet, Carnage
Kristen Wiig, Bridesmaids
Meryl Streep, The Iron Lady*
Mia Wasikowska, Jane Eyre
Michelle Williams, My Week with Marilyn*
Olivia Colman, Tyrannosaur
Rooney Mara, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Tilda Swinton, We Need to Talk About Kevin*
Viola Davis, The Help*
Supporting Actor
Alan Rickman, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
Albert Brooks, Drive
Ben Kingsley, Hugo
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Christopher Plummer, Beginners*
Colin Firth, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Eddie Marsan, Tyrannosaur*
Ezra Miller, We Need to Talk About Kevin
George Clooney, The Ides of March
Jim Broadbent, The Iron Lady
John Hurt, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Jonah Hill, Moneyball*
Kenneth Branagh, My Week with Marilyn*
Paul Giamatti, The Ides of March
Philip Seymour Hoffman, The Ides of March*
Supporting Actress
Alexandra Roach, The Iron Lady
Bryce Dallas Howard, The Help*
Carey Mulligan, Drive
Emily Watson, War Horse
Evan Rachel Wood, The Ides of March
Jessica Chastain, The Help*
Judi Dench, My Week with Marilyn*
Kathy Bates, Midnight in Paris
Kathy Burke, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Marion Cotillard, Midnight in Paris
Melissa McCarthy, Bridesmaids*
Octavia Spencer, The Help*
Olivia Colman, The Iron Lady
Shailene Woodley, The Descendants
Zoe Wanamaker, My Week with Marilyn*
Editing
The Artist*
The Descendants
Drive*
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
Hugo*
The Ides of March
The Iron Lady
Midnight in Paris
Moneyball
My Week with Marilyn
Senna*
Tinker Tailor Solider Spy*
War Horse
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Production Design
Anonymous
The Artist*
Coriolanus
Drive
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2*
The Help
Hugo*
The Iron Lady
J. Edgar
Jane Eyre
Midnight in Paris
My Week with Marilyn
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*
War Horse*
Cinematography
The Artist*
The Descendants
Drive*
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo*
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
Hugo*
The Ides of March
J. Edgar
Jane Eyre
Midnight in Paris
My Week with Marilyn
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*
The Tree of Life
War Horse
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Make Up & Hair
Anonymous
The Artist*
Bridesmaids
Coriolanus
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2*
The Help
Hugo*
The Iron Lady*
J. Edgar
Jane Eyre
Midnight in Paris
My Week with Marilyn*
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
War Horse
Costume Design
Anonymous*
The Artist*
Coriolanus
A Dangerous Method
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
The Help
Hugo*
The Iron Lady
J. Edgar
Jane Eyre*
Midnight in Paris
My Week with Marilyn*
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
War Horse
Sound
The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn*
The Artist
Drive
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2*
Hugo*
The Iron Lady
Midnight in Paris
Moneyball
My Week with Marilyn
Senna
Super 8
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*
War Horse*
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Special Visual Effects
The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn*
The Artist
Captain America: The First Avenger
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2*
Hugo*
Midnight in Paris
Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Rise of the Planet of the Apes*
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Super 8
Transformers: Dark of the Moon*
War Horse
X-Men: First Class
Original Music
The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn*
The Artist*
Drive
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
The Help
Hugo*
The Ides of March
The Iron Lady
Jane Eyre
Moneyball
My Week with Marilyn
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*
War Horse*
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Why so much hate for My Week With Marilyn? Its a very good film with great performance from Michelle Williams. And its got better reviews than TIL or The Help.
Gotta stick up for ‘My Week with Marilyn’, as well. I thought the whole thing was delightful, and Williams; great. It’s not like the film is poorly received, 81% and a user rating of 7.3 from Top Critics on RT. Seems to be mostly the blogosphere that has considerable issues with it.
That said, the longlist love for the film is definitely a bit much.
Count me in as a MWWM defender. Will it make my personal top 10? Probably not, but I keep seeing people lump this with lesser-received films and I just don’t get it. It’s not cutting edge or super exciting, but it’s wholly delightful with a wonderful leading performance. That’s more than can be said about a lot of films, even some of those nominated in the BAFTA longlist.
Count me in. I would not make a case for “My Week With Marilyn” being a particularly important movie, but it succeeded very well on its own terms. It was amusing and enjoyable. And it was memorable because of Michelle Williams’s performance.
If MWwM were getting more love elsewhere in the awardscape, it would be this year’s The King Speech for Guy. This time I’d have to agree with him, too.
My week with Marilyn is not the worse movie of the year. If the movie strongly shows up in other critics awards lists. Then you can complain. Why the brutal hate? It was lighthearted and a charming movie.
I never knew there were so many MWWM defender’s on this site… woo hoooo.
Gotta stick up for Judi Dench, too. She was a breath of fresh air in that movie (it very well could’ve turned into a “Marilyn Monroe’s really depressed” movie without Dench’s gentle touch). Not unlike Jessica Chastain in “The Help”.
Joe7827, completely agree. I thought Dench in MWWM was lightyears better than her performance in J. Edgar.
Yet, the latter got the most ‘buzz’. Neither will happen for her. But I thought she was a doll in MWWM. Not a bad year for her, huh (Jane Eyre, J. Edgar, MWWM)?
Huh. Nothing much to add to your take, Guy. I am disappointed they haven’t recognized Weekend. It is truly one of the best films of the year. I finally saw it recently and it is planted firmly as my number 3 for the year behind Drive and Tree of Life. A shame that BAFTA didn’t take the chance to give it a much deserved higher profile.
And the inclusion of Iron Lady in so many categories is baffling. At least to this yank. I don’t get it.
I haven’t seen The Iron Lady yet, but the 14 mentions seems absolutely ridiculous.
No Inbetweeners Movie love in British Film….benders!
The Inbetweeners is rubbish.
I understand your shock, Guy, but would the Oscars’ “longlists” look any more preposterous? How about Mission Impossible for BP? I am sure the Academy would have some real head scratching choices as well.
Yes, Midnight in Paris in VFX is odd, but how great is it that BAFTA at least recognizes contemporary films for tech noms? I’m over the moon that a Midnight in Paris gets a nod for art direction, makeup and costume.
Surely, Midnight in Paris didn’t get any of those three mentions because of the contemporary part of the film?
Wow, Olivia Colman is not even a top choice amongst the actors? That’s shameful. Also, was Take Shelter ineligible? Because there is no reason for Michael Shannon not to be in a list of 15 that includes Daniel Craig and two Ryan Goslings.
Take Shelter was eligible.
Was “Weekend” perhaps not eligible due to some sort of technicality? I don’t get it. AT ALL.
Weekend was eligible.
Odd that Anjelica Huston didn’t make the short list has nominated her three times–twice for Woody Allen movies.
I hope Kathy Bates making the long list does something for her self-esteem. Curious if she can be coached into an authentic sounding English accent for a role in a British production in the future.
*Odd that Anjelica Huston didn’t make the long list has nominated her three times–twice for Woody Allen movies.
Yikes. When even the concessions to homegrown, outside-the-Oscar-box thinking are as crazy as Eddie Marsan in Tyrannosaur (with an asterisk!), you know you’re really in trouble. Whole lotta lame going on.
Getting mad at BAFTA for not including small independent movies is like getting mad at the Oscars for not doing the same and it’s about the equivalent of being continually mad at a rock for being a rock and never changing. It’s a rock, it’ll never be anything but a rock! You should be fully aware by now that those little indies are never going to show up here so why waste any amount of energy being upset about it?
Which is why I’m so pleasantly surprised that Michael Fassbender’s performance has not only been recognized by the rock, but that he’s managed to get so many votes from the general membership. It almost makes up for them snubbing McQueen and Joe Walker for the film’s flawless editing. And I’m SHOCKED that Vanessa Redgrave didn’t even show up in the longlist!
The one place to recognize ‘Weekend’ and it got shut out. Kinda disappointing. Also, a little surprised they didn’t go for HP7:P2 in Best Picture.
Both Young Adult and Bridesmaids are chapter selections in Original Screenplay? Hm.
Good for them.
Ha, Ha, Ha, boy am I refreshed to read somebody actually acknowledging that ‘My Week With Marilyn’ is a depressing wooden enterprise with a wince inducing lead performance. Somehow I don’t recall HitFix ever coming out and asserting this before (not you personally Guy, and if I missed it please forgive).
I wish the BAFTA voters would forget about Oscars and honor their own when appropriate. I always welcome their awarding wild cards in the supporting acting category. Maybe this is Alan Rickman’s year to win! I am surprised by the snub of Weekend.
You took the words right out of my mouth. Alan Rickman all the way. Honor your own; especially given the total lack of respect shown to HP by the other major awards. It’s like HP exists in a vacuum and no one is supposed to say hey great it is. RICKMAN!!!! RICKMAN!!! oh and did I mention RICKMAN??? RICKMAN!
I wish the BAFTA voters would forget about Oscars and honor their own when appropriate. I always welcome their awarding wild cards in the supporting acting category. Maybe this is Alan Rickman’s year to win! I am surprised by the snub of Weekend.
While I agree with much of what you are saying, I can’t help but feel that from a journalistic standpoint it would have been more elegant and honest to present two separate articles: one that simply presents the longlists, and then one that interjects your opinions on them. But, of course, this is not my site.
We trust our readers to be able to separate fact from opinion — I don’t see what’s dishonest about adding commentary, but if all you want is reporting without perspective, there are plenty of other sites that provide that.
These are so just so…. terrible. Yikes. Bafta dropped it really Really REALLY bad this year.
The ONLY redemption can be a Tinker Tailor sweep.
You can’t be everybody’s darling.
At least they gave some love to TTSS and Oldman .Maybe british taste is a bit different .It´s funny everyone is complaining how bad are the choices when the favorite is left out .If the favorite is in ,then all is great LOL.
So Vanessa Redgrave has no chance for an Oscar nod as the infamous British voting block aren’t behind her, time to remove her from the predictions.
It’s a shame, but the writing appears to be on the wall.
Were any of Rachel Weiz’s films eligible? WHERE IS SHE?!
The Deep Blue Sea, The Whistleblower and Dream House were all eligible — though surely only the first of these was worth considering.
Woo hooo for Tinker Tailor! Hopefully hopefully it will get most nominations and eventually win Best British Film, director, prod design, and best actor.. though i’d equally happy if Fassbender wins best actor. Good for BAFTA for including Eddie Marsan. That guy deserves huge recognition
The biggest horror here for me is the original screenplay listing for Anonymous. I know that movie is a favorite around here, but I though it was absolutely hideous. The screenplay was the major problem: an overloaded, convoluted disaster.
Where exactly are the visual effects in The Artist and Midnight in Paris? The former has a fire scene and a scene in which George Valentin sinks in quicksand, but that’s about it. The latter….well, not quite sure…
Uh, the little people attacking him? The shadow with a life of its own? There’s plenty there, however subtle they may be.
Go War Horse!
They left of BOTH monster mums – Vanessa Redgrave and Jacki Weaver (who was eligible for this year’s BAFTA).
I wouldn’t be surprised if Alan Rickman ends up being one of the five nominees in the supporting actor category.
He, seriously, better be… He totally deserves a nomination (and a win) but I’ll settle for a nomination
In the final round to determine the winners, does everyone vote for the acting categories, or is it just the chapter? I have been reading conflicting reports and am confused to say the least.
Sorry, I should have been more specific: all members vote for the winners in Best Film, Documentary, Foreign Film, British Film and all four acting categories. Everything else is chapter-only.
Does anyone have a good sense of how accurately the chapter selections tend to predict the final nominations? I seem to remember that the rate tends to be around 4/5–similar to how well the guilds tend to predict the Oscars–but I don’t have a particularly good sense for this.
Patton Oswalt