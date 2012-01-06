‘Marilyn’ and ‘Tinker, Tailor’ top embarrassing BAFTA longlists

Just in case you were wondering, “The Iron Lady” is a better film — and a better directed film — than “Shame.” Obviously. “Arthur Christmas” and “War Horse” are better British films than “Weekend,” “Kill List” and “Wuthering Heights.” Of course. Zoe Wanamaker and Judi Dench gave nomination-worthy performances in “My Week With Marilyn.” (Sure, but why not throw in Emma Watson too? They’re all better than Vanessa Redgrave in “Coriolanus.”)

Hey, how about those awesome visual effects in “Midnight in Paris?” Better, I’m sure you’ll agree, than those half-assed efforts in “The Tree of Life” — which, by the way, has no place in a Best Director conversation that includes such visionary auteurs as Simon Curtis.

These golden truths all come to us courtesy of the BAFTA longlists, an annual preview (or, perhaps more appropriately, warning) of the British Academy’s eventual nominations, in which 15 contenders are announced in each category, from which the five nominees will be chosen. Marked with an asterisk are the top choices of the relevant voting branch (“chapter” in BAFTA lingo) in each field — in a reversal of the Oscar system, the general membership votes on the nominees in each category, while the chapter determines the winner in all categories except Best Film, Foreign Language Film, British Film, Documentary and the acting races.

Year after year, it’s an announcement that reveals both the narrowness of the pool of films they consider, and the astonishing blandness of their collective taste — and this year, they’ve truly outdone themselves. Leading the longlists with 16 mentions each, and emphatically keeping the home fires burning in the race, are “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” and “My Week With Marilyn.”

The former was always predicted to be a BAFTA favorite, and deservedly so; the latter is more of a groaner, particularly by the time it starts showing up in categories like Cinematography and Sound. Look at the technical categories and note the alarming level of title repetition — by the time the structurally disastrous “The Iron Lady,” with a whopping 14 mentions, makes the cut for Best Film Editing, you know they’re not digging too deep.

More significant than the overall tally, however, is the number of chapter selections: “The Artist” unsurprisingly comes out on top there, placing in the chapter’s top five in nine of the 13 categories in which it is longlisted. (Among them is Best Actress for Berenice Bejo: if BAFTA deserve credit for anything, it’s that they rarely submit to category fraud. Carey Mulligan has also been promoted to lead for “Shame.”) Close behind, with eight, are “Tinker, Tailor” and “Hugo” — you can safely expect these three films to lead the nominations on January 17.

I sense Tomas Alfredson’s espionage thriller remains the French silent film’s only real competition for the win: with the film’s awards campaign flagging in the US, could this evident local support propel it to an Oscar nomination for Best Picture? It’s still possible.

That said, for all their apparent hometown bias, the BAFTAs remain trapped in an identity crisis, clearly illustrated by the sorry list below. Torn between conflicting impulses to honor their own and anticipate the Oscar race, they wind up doing neither job very well: there may be Brits galore on the longlists, but the notion that they’re serving UK cinema by showering accolades on anonymous pap like “My Week With Marilyn,” while ignoring major talents like Steve McQueen, or indeed Tom Hardy, is patently absurd. Nominations voted on by a group this large are never going to be as rangy and inclusive as they could be; when even the longlists are this behind the beat, however, you have to wonder why they bother.

The longlists are as follows:

Best Film

The Artist

The Descendants

Drive

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Help

Hugo

The Ides of March

The Iron Lady

Midnight in Paris

Moneyball

My Week with Marilyn

Senna

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

War Horse

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Outstanding British Film

Arthur Christmas

Attack the Block

Coriolanus

The Guard

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

The Iron Lady

Jane Eyre

My Week with Marilyn

Senna

Shame

Submarine

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Tyrannosaur

War Horse

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Director

The Artist*

The Descendants

Drive*

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Help

Hugo*

The Ides of March

The Iron Lady

J. Edgar

Midnight in Paris

Moneyball

My Week with Marilyn

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*

War Horse

We Need to Talk About Kevin*

Film Not in the English Language

Abel

As If I Am Not There

The Boy Mir – Ten Years in Afghanistan

Calvet

Dhobi Ghat (Mumbai Diaries)

Incendies

Little White Lies

Pina

Post Mortem

Potiche

Le Quattro Volte

A Separation

The Skin I Live In

Tomboy

The Troll Hunter

Documentary

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Life in a Day

Pina

Project Nim

Senna

Animated Film

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn*

Arthur Christmas*

Gnomeo and Juliet

Puss in Boots

Rango*

Original Screenplay

50/50

Anonymous

Arthur Christmas

The Artist*

Beginners

Bridesmaids*

The Guard*

The Iron Lady

J. Edgar

Midnight in Paris*

Senna

Shame

Super 8

Tyrannosaur

Young Adult*

Adapted Screenplay

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn

Coriolanus

The Descendants*

Drive

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

The Help*

Hugo

The Ides of March*

Jane Eyre

Moneyball*

My Week with Marilyn

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*

War Horse

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas, The Skin I Live In

Brad Pitt, Moneyball*

Brendan Gleeson, The Guard

Daniel Craig, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Eddie Redmayne, My Week with Marilyn

Gary Oldman, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*

George Clooney, The Descendants*

Jean Dujardin, The Artist*

Leonardo DiCaprio, J. Edgar

Michael Fassbender, Shame*

Owen Wilson, Midnight in Paris

Peter Mullan, Tyrannosaur

Ralph Fiennes, Coriolanus

Ryan Gosling, Drive

Ryan Gosling, The Ides of March

Leading Actress

Bérénice Bejo, The Artist*

Carey Mulligan, Shame

Charlize Theron, Young Adult

Emma Stone, The Help

Helen Mirren, The Debt

Jodie Foster, Carnage

Kate Winslet, Carnage

Kristen Wiig, Bridesmaids

Meryl Streep, The Iron Lady*

Mia Wasikowska, Jane Eyre

Michelle Williams, My Week with Marilyn*

Olivia Colman, Tyrannosaur

Rooney Mara, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Tilda Swinton, We Need to Talk About Kevin*

Viola Davis, The Help*

Supporting Actor

Alan Rickman, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Albert Brooks, Drive

Ben Kingsley, Hugo

Benedict Cumberbatch, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Christopher Plummer, Beginners*

Colin Firth, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Eddie Marsan, Tyrannosaur*

Ezra Miller, We Need to Talk About Kevin

George Clooney, The Ides of March

Jim Broadbent, The Iron Lady

John Hurt, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Jonah Hill, Moneyball*

Kenneth Branagh, My Week with Marilyn*

Paul Giamatti, The Ides of March

Philip Seymour Hoffman, The Ides of March*

Supporting Actress

Alexandra Roach, The Iron Lady

Bryce Dallas Howard, The Help*

Carey Mulligan, Drive

Emily Watson, War Horse

Evan Rachel Wood, The Ides of March

Jessica Chastain, The Help*

Judi Dench, My Week with Marilyn*

Kathy Bates, Midnight in Paris

Kathy Burke, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Marion Cotillard, Midnight in Paris

Melissa McCarthy, Bridesmaids*

Octavia Spencer, The Help*

Olivia Colman, The Iron Lady

Shailene Woodley, The Descendants

Zoe Wanamaker, My Week with Marilyn*

Editing

The Artist*

The Descendants

Drive*

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Hugo*

The Ides of March

The Iron Lady

Midnight in Paris

Moneyball

My Week with Marilyn

Senna*

Tinker Tailor Solider Spy*

War Horse

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Production Design

Anonymous

The Artist*

Coriolanus

Drive

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2*

The Help

Hugo*

The Iron Lady

J. Edgar

Jane Eyre

Midnight in Paris

My Week with Marilyn

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*

War Horse*

Cinematography

The Artist*

The Descendants

Drive*

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo*

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Hugo*

The Ides of March

J. Edgar

Jane Eyre

Midnight in Paris

My Week with Marilyn

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*

The Tree of Life

War Horse

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Make Up & Hair

Anonymous

The Artist*

Bridesmaids

Coriolanus

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2*

The Help

Hugo*

The Iron Lady*

J. Edgar

Jane Eyre

Midnight in Paris

My Week with Marilyn*

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

War Horse

Costume Design

Anonymous*

The Artist*

Coriolanus

A Dangerous Method

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

The Help

Hugo*

The Iron Lady

J. Edgar

Jane Eyre*

Midnight in Paris

My Week with Marilyn*

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

War Horse

Sound

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn*

The Artist

Drive

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2*

Hugo*

The Iron Lady

Midnight in Paris

Moneyball

My Week with Marilyn

Senna

Super 8

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*

War Horse*

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Special Visual Effects

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn*

The Artist

Captain America: The First Avenger

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2*

Hugo*

Midnight in Paris

Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Rise of the Planet of the Apes*

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Super 8

Transformers: Dark of the Moon*

War Horse

X-Men: First Class

Original Music

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn*

The Artist*

Drive

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

The Help

Hugo*

The Ides of March

The Iron Lady

Jane Eyre

Moneyball

My Week with Marilyn

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy*

War Horse*

We Need to Talk About Kevin