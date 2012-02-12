‘The Artist’ cleans up at the BAFTAs

Well, quelle surprise. While its hometown advantage and impressive haul of 11 nominations gave “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” the appearance of a fighting chance in the BAFTA race, I think we all knew that the Brits, like pretty much everyone else, would fall in love with “The Artist.”
And boy, did they fall hard: with seven wins, including Best Film, Director, Actor and Original Screenplay, the French silent phenomenon completed the most comprehensive BAFTA sweep of the top categories in many a year. (Octavia Spencer, who added yet another Best Supporting Actress trophy to her mantel tonight, must be thanking her lucky stars that BAFTA voters correctly placed Berenice Bejo in the lead race.) “Tinker, Tailor,” meanwhile had to be content with the consolation prize of Best British Film, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay – a distant runner-up if ever there was one.
For the most part, it seemed, BAFTA voters were dutifully following their brief as Oscar bellwethers: Octavia Spencer and Christopher Plummer”s films haven”t the public or critical following in the UK than they do in the US, but their precursor sweep of the supporting categories were unimpeded here. Expect a number of their technical picks to repeat at the Oscars, too: though not nominated in the top race, “Hugo” took a pair of trophies for art direction and sound, no mean feat considering “The Artist” tore its way through costume design, score and cinematography (where “The Tree of Life” was unaccountably not nominated).
Where they veered from the frontrunner consensus, it was usually to recognize their own – or least this year”s honorary Brit, Meryl Streep, who predictably beat Oscar frontrunner Viola Davis to the Best Actress prize for her point-on interpretation of former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The Streep faithful will doubtless use this win as a springboard for renewed speculation on her Oscar chances, but should bear in mind that the American legend essentially won the BAFTA the minute she accepted this role.
Parochial voting has its upsides – inaugural Best Documentary champ “Senna””s additional win for Best Film Editing is delightfully well-deserved, and a happy outcome of BAFTA”s branch-only voting system in the technical categories. But it has considerable downsides too: Americans will no doubt be scratching their heads over the public-voted Rising Star Award, where British actor-rapper Adam Deacon (far from a household name in these parts) was carried by the UK”s texting youth masses to beat a field of more internationally known names.
One offbeat vote that can”t be put down to patriotism was the loopy upset in Best Foreign Language Film, where “The Skin I Live In” beat “A Separation” – presumably due to Pedro Almodovar”s greater name appeal among general voters. As far removed from the Oscar race as that particular winner is, here”s hoping it doesn”t foreshadow a similar surprise on Oscar night.
And that, really, is all I have to say about that: due to the BBC’s infuriating decision to tape-delay the ceremony by two hours in UK, I haven’t actually seen anything but the list of winners. Get a clue, guys.
Best Film: “The Artist”
Best Actor: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Best Actress: Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Best Animated Film: “Rango”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Bridget O’Connor and Peter Straughan, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Documentary: “Senna”
Rising Star Award: Adam Deacon
Best Original Screenplay: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Best British Film: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Production Design: Dante Ferretti, “Hugo”
Best British Debut: Paddy Considine, “Tyrannosaur”
Best Foreign Language Film: “The Skin I Live In”
Best Makeup: “The Iron Lady”
Best Costume Design: Mark Bridges, “The Artist”
Best Cinematography: Guillaume Schiffman, “The Artist”
Best Film Editing: Gregers Sall and Chris King, “Senna”
Best Sound: “Hugo”
Best Music: Ludovic Bource, “The Artist”
Best Visual Effects: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
Best Live Action Short: “Pitch Black Heist”
Best Animated Short: “A Morning Stroll”
The Skin I Live In? Erm…
Indeed. Lazy.
I haven’t seen “A Separation” yet (that will change tonight!), but “The Skin I Live In” is the best 2011 foreign film I saw (so far) and easily on my personal Top 10 list. I wouldn’t call it lazy. Maybe people just really loved it.
I wouldn’t call it lazy, but I think the film is a miss and pales extraordinarily next to A Separation.
The Skin I Live In is brilliant, but Almodovar wins the BAFTA by default these days.
I think “A Separation” is the best foreign, I’ve seen it 3times and I found it great
Sadly, I think this might actually foreshadow the outcome at the Oscars. Just goes to show how general voters view the film.
I just came back from seeing “A Separation”. I thought it was fantastic, but I still think “The Skin I Live In”is better.
Interesting that Tinker Tailor isn’t picking up any love through the tech fields.
It better win for Adapted and Oldman… or else
Well, fuck that. At least it got screenplay, I guess. I was sure they were gonna stand up for Oldman.
THE ARTIST winning for best screenplay? Yikes. Looks like a consolation prize, signaling someone else is winning Best Director (a la Sophia Coppola for LOST IN TRANSLATION some years ago).
The Artist ABSOLUTELY deserves best original screenplay. Are you kidding me? It’s glorious, and shows genius and understanding in the era, the industry, characters and subject matter. And this coming from a Woody Allen fan.
Does it show “understanding in the era” that couldn’t have been gleaned by a night of skimming Wikipedia?
INSTAN, you’re more than welcome to your opinion. I haven’t seen the film, but I’ve read the screenplay (along with about 40 others from this year). It was…slight. I’m sure by design. And in a year where there were some absolute, out-and-out triumphs…yeah, I don’t get it.
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand…I was wrong. Still doesn’t excuse THE ARTIST winning BOSP.
A slight film with a thin plot and no dialogue should not win Best Original Screenplay. I can get past a silent film winning best screenplay, but it has to have some element of surprise in it plot wise. You can see every beat coming in The Artist within the first 10 minutes.
Don’t panic. Oscar might still go to Midnight in Paris, I’m quite sure it will.
I’m starting to wonder if “The Artist”‘s central gimmick is actually an asset in Screenplay, it’s a really tough call either way, tougher than most are making it out to be.
This is the only category I’m really invested in. I want to see Woody win for the best script this year and one of his best ever.
Michael fassbender’s first bafta as he is producer of the best short picture! So congrats but best actor has to be Gary Oldman
Meryl won? As much as I love la Streep this leaves me wondering whether bafta members are secret Tories?
I’m sure many BAFTA members are Tories — and not secret ones, either.
Tories absolutely hated the film.
I’m not big on statistics or anything, but Best Actress this year resembles Best Actor 2008: Rourke wins Golden Globe, BAFTA. Penn wins BFCA, SAG, Oscar. Will Viola Davis follow this pattern too?
I’m thinking that too
Or will it resemble 2007 where Julie Christie won BFCA, Golden Globe, and SAG but lost BAFTA to Mario Cotillard (who also won the Golden Globe). The momentum drastically changed for Cotillard and she won for a tour-de-force biographical performance in a VERY flawed film…just like Meryl.
the difference is that Marion cottiard deserved it and was superb in the film, Julie Christie’s performance that was sweeping at the time was not oscar worthy and proved once again that oscar voters like their actress winners young — so look out for michelle williams.
As much as the Tintin/War Horse viewer in me suffers and as much as I feel these were top of their fields, I am happy for the Artist. It’s an achievement and deserves to be recognized as such.
Snub to Gary Oldman on his home turf, tacky I say and uncalled for!
Agreed! I’m stunned by this. And, doing a Stansfield impression, to be honest. Grrrrrrr
Hmm. I thought Oldman and A Separation were safe bets. Guess not!
Me too
Spencer looks wonderful in her elegant dress for BAFTA.
2 movies have won more Baftas: Fields’ haul included a Newcomer award, with fewer major wins, and Butch Cassidy. Of those with 7, others in the same realm of taking acting/film/director/writing are Schindler’s List and King’s Speech. Maybe another movie or two too.
The King’s Speech didn’t win Best Director at the BAFTAs — so this really is the most comprehensive sweep in some time. (I’m talking in terms of bases covered, not just numbers.)
Though King’s Speech didn’t win director last year it did win Best Picture and Best British Film which is unusual, no?
I suspect it will be less unusual now that the voting system for Best British Film has been changed — the winner used to be determined by a small jury, but it’s been opened to the general membership now. Expect far more obvious winners from now on — the days of Fish Tank beating An Education are over.
Looks like we have another Slumdog Millionaire year.
I was surprised to be disappointed by A Seperation, a film whose screenplay could have used some astute editing. I won’t be surprised if it loses at the Oscars as well.
Was very disappointed in The Artist’s wins for original screenplay and cinematography. I hope at least Scorsese got some audience appreciation when he received the Academy Prize.
When the BAFTA’s go all in through every category like this, how often does that correlate with the Academy? that’s my question.
The same films and people that are winning everything, just great, for the third year in a row we will have a boring and predictable oscar ceremony, it seem the only fun will be the short films that no one can really predict.
I’ve heard this same exact comment literally every year since 2007. Get over it. The fact of the matter is, if you follow these awards shows, you’re pretty much going to know who wins 9/10 times. If you want to be surprised, don’t visit sites like these.
well it is only frustrating because its hard to believe that every organization decides that one film in a field of many think one film is the best — with 6000 members, a majority all agree??? and to top it all off, that something as light as the artist? Take away the black and white and add sound and you got a flop — wait a minute, it’s not catching on with moviegoers either…..
FILMKR27 you read my mind .If every awards group would vote seperatly and not try to be in line it would be so much more fun.For example every of the Oscar nominees would have one price under their belt it would be so much more unpredictable and everyone would be happy .Every nominee would have a piece of the cake on their mantles LOL but sadly it seems everything is done by now .Dujardin and the Artist for the Oscar .
I honestly don’t get the love of the artist — it’s such a bore and too simplistic, but I guess academy voters don’t like to think. Its frustrating to see the artist sweep the oscars too. I hope that george clooney and viola davis get their much deserved oscars and i’m not entirely convinced that chistopher plummer is a shoo-in — is he that well liked in hollywood? There have been many a time that he was not nominated.