‘Batman Eternal’ teaser image hints at future storylines

(CBR) Last week, artist Sean Murphy revealed his and writer Scott Snyder’s Robin design for their “Detective Comics” #27 contribution, and today, Snyder has harnessed the power of social media to debut a teaser for DC Comics‘ upcoming “Batman Eternal” weekly series.

Illustrated by the title’s anchor artist Jay Fabok, the image depicts a somewhat morbid Thanksgiving scene, with the extended Bat-family, several of Gotham’s villains and a symbolic stand-in for the Court of Owls “celebrating” the holiday. In his tweet, Snyder indicates that this is not a simple promotional image, and that it follows the DC teaser tradition of containing a number of clues regarding the future of Batman, his friends and foes.

