‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’ is the new title for the ‘Man of Steel’ sequel

Warner Bros. has revealed that the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel now has an official title — “Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice.”
Unless the two titular heroes spend the movie involved in some sort of landmark Supreme Court case, the first part of the name is pretty self-explanatory, but the subtitle works as a lead-in to the already announced tentpole “Justice League.”
Check out the “Batman V Superman's” new logo here:
“Justice League” will take its cue from Marvel's “The Avengers” and expand the DC superhero universe to include League members Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and, presumably, some combination of Green Lantern, Flash, Hawkman and Aquaman. “Man of Steel's” Zack Snyder is also set to direct “Justice League.”
According to Deadline, principal photography on “Dawn of Justice” is underway, with Henry Cavill returning as Superman alongside Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.
They join “Man of Steel” vets Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane returning, and newcomers Ray Fisher (as Cyborg), Jesse Eisenberg (as Lex Luthor), Jeremy Irons (as Alfred Pennyworth) and Holly Hunter.
“Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” will fly into theaters May 6, 2016.
What do you think of the title?
When I was first told, I heard it as “Doorknob justice”.
Which, let’s be honest, sounds like a far more intriguing film.
I loved and love Man of Steel without reservation.
I’m sure I will love this film, too. Or at least, I hope I do.
But this is an AWFUL title. I mean, just completely and utterly terrible.
If they let the Family Guy manatees “write” a title for them they couldn’t have come up with a worse title.
Please, someone tell me, what the frak is so wrong with Superman and Batman: World’s Finest?
Or Batman & Superman: World’s Finest.
And also, in a “sequel” to Man of Steel, how the hell does Superman get SECOND BILLING???
I am seriously and deeply disappointed in this ridiculously stupid title.
It’s “Kingdom of the Crystal Skulls” all over again.
I agree whole heartedly. It’s seeming less like a Man of Steel sequel, and more like a Spin Off movie.
I LOVED Man of Steel…but everything I keep hearing about this movie has been disappointing. Why DC is in such a rush to copy Marvel is beyond me. Take your time, do it right!
it was South Park, not Family Guy, good reference though
Gamblurr,
It was two EPISODES of South Park (Cartoon Wars Part 1 & 2), but the manatees were the writers of Family Guy.
Which was my correct reference.
I’m basically stating that I believe in the literal truth of what Matt & Trey were joking about: Family Guy is so terrible and random, it has to be written by manatees. ;-)
How can Batman even fight against Superman. Super-strength, super-speed, flight, laser-shooting eyes against… batarang?
Superman would hold back like in (most of) the comics.
And Batman would have a trick up his sleeve (kryptonite).
Gog
Remember, Batman is the ultimate tactition. He never goes into a situation with out planing for every contingency. I will be great to see what he comes up with to defeat or at least level the playing field against the Big S!
Because he’s a detective. He figures that kind of shit out.
So what you guys are saying is that this is another totally different Batman character then. Because the one you describe hasn’t even really been hinted at since Keaton.
For what it’s worth, I hope you’re right.
Because he’s Batman.
Basically what Stormshadow says. Superman would never go all-out against a human and Batman exploits that because… well, that’s what he does. Most, if not all comics that pit the two against each other recognize that fact. I read mostly Batman stuff, but the examples I can think of right now are Dark Knight Returns and Hush.
I’ve hated the whole Batman V Superman name thing since they first announced it. Why couldn’t they just do a direct Man of Steel sequel and have Batman be in it?
At first I thought they dropped the whole “Batman V Superman” crap and the movie would only be called “Dawn of Justice”…..but now it’s confirmed it’s both combined? YUCK.
Hopefully it’s a better movie than it is a title. Highly doubtful though. It seems like they’re making the Spiderman 3/Amazing Spiderman 2 mistake of having too many characters
I wouldn’t say Amazing Spiderman 2 / Spiderman 3 failed because there was too many characters but because the screenplays were poorly written.
Ensemble pictures, when done well, can really work (The Avengers for example). One thing to note on this picture is that Affleck brought in Chris Terrio to do a rewrite. Terrio wrote ‘Argo’ which was a great ensemble film and one that balanced drama and humor very well. All qualities I hope he brings to ‘Batman v Superman’.
Clunky title, but wouldn’t be surprised if WB changes it as they did with the final Hobbit movie. But it’s only a title, so ultimately who cares unless it’s not a good movie.
can you all hear the fanboys screaming? i can. it’s incredible.
To be honest, this isn’t the worst title ever. I’m pretty sure they regretted Batman Begins after calling the sequel The Dark Knight. And it’s no more on the nose than Captain America: The First Avenger. Ultimately, as long as the film itself is awesome, who cares what it’s called?
Why would they regret “Batman begins”?
Nobody second guesses a title after the film is a hit. Only if it failed.
I have absolutely no hope for this movie – between the lousy casting and the rush to compete against Marvel it’s dead on arrival.
Did WB say this is “officially” a Man of Steel sequel? If so, shouldn’t it be Superman v Batman since Superman is already an established character in this universe?
A two syllable word followed by a 3 syllable word rolls off the tongue better. That probably had a lot to do with it…..seriously.
But now they cannot be listed together alphabetically. (That’s the reason the DVD of Raiders of the Lost Ark was retitled “Indiana Jones and the Raiders…”. )
That subtitle needs to go. Very useless.
I was hoping that with the announcement that Snyder would be directing ‘Justice League’ and that the films would be shooting back to back would allow them to focus primarily on Superman and Batman.
However, that title certainly makes this film seem like a prequel to JL as opposed to a sequel to MoS. I really hoped they would be expanding Superman’s mythology (like the conflict with Lex Luthor) and introduce Batman while only hint at the other characters in the universe. It doesn’t seem like they’re going that route but obviously we will have to see.
With the film currently filming I’m sure we will be getting more plot details soon.
What do you expect from the guy who said this: [www.themarysue.com]
Feels more like the title of straight-to-DVD animated superhero movie rather than a massive Warner Bros. tentpole
Pardon my English but how the heck am I suppose to say that? V as in Verse as in rhyme and melody? Or Versus as in oppose? Or is that a Roman numeral 5?
That really is a clunky title.
It’s a legal reference. Think “Roe v. Wade” or “Plessy v. Ferguson”.
I assume the big fight will take place before Judge Judy.
Love that Superman gets second billing in his own sequel. XD
What I find odd is that they’re revealing all this stuff about a movie that’s 2 years away from being released.
This title is insulting, lame, lazy, unoriginal, bad , clunky , sad , wrong and dumb.