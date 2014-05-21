‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’ is the new title for the ‘Man of Steel’ sequel

Warner Bros. has revealed that the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel now has an official title — “Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice.”

Unless the two titular heroes spend the movie involved in some sort of landmark Supreme Court case, the first part of the name is pretty self-explanatory, but the subtitle works as a lead-in to the already announced tentpole “Justice League.”

Check out the “Batman V Superman's” new logo here:

“Justice League” will take its cue from Marvel's “The Avengers” and expand the DC superhero universe to include League members Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and, presumably, some combination of Green Lantern, Flash, Hawkman and Aquaman. “Man of Steel's” Zack Snyder is also set to direct “Justice League.”

According to Deadline, principal photography on “Dawn of Justice” is underway, with Henry Cavill returning as Superman alongside Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

They join “Man of Steel” vets Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane returning, and newcomers Ray Fisher (as Cyborg), Jesse Eisenberg (as Lex Luthor), Jeremy Irons (as Alfred Pennyworth) and Holly Hunter.

“Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” will fly into theaters May 6, 2016.

