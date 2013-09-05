‘Batwoman’ writers quit DC Comics citing editorial interference

(CBR) UPDATE: A DC Comics spokesperson has contacted CBR News, saying, “As acknowledged by the creators involved, the editorial differences with the writers of ‘Batwoman’ had nothing to do with the sexual orientation of the character.”

Citing frustrations with “eleventh-hour” editorial changes, and an apparent prohibition against depicting Kate Kane’s marriage to Maggie Sawyer, “Batwoman” writers J.H. Williams III and W. Haden Blackman have announced they’ll leave the DC Comics series following December’s Issue 26. Williams later said, via Twitter , that this decision will not impact his work on the upcoming “Sandman: Overture” miniseries with writer Neil Gaiman.

“Unfortunately, in recent months, DC has asked us to alter or completely discard many long-standing storylines in ways that we feel compromise the character and the series,” Williams and Blackman wrote in a statement posted last night on each of their websites. “We were told to ditch plans for Killer Croc”s origins; forced to drastically alter the original ending of our current arc, which would have defined Batwoman”s heroic future in bold new ways; and, most crushingly, prohibited from ever showing Kate and Maggie actually getting married. All of these editorial decisions came at the last minute, and always after a year or more of planning and plotting on our end.”

“We”re both heartbroken over leaving,” they continue, “but we feel strongly that you all deserve stories that push the character and the series forward. We can”t reliably do our best work if our plans are scrapped at the last minute, so we”re stepping aside. We are committed to bringing our run to a satisfying conclusion and we think that Issue 26 will leave a lasting impression.”

Williams clarified on Twitter that the editorial stance on the wedding “was never put to us as being anti-gay marriage.” When contacted by CBR News, DC Comics had no comment on the writers’ announcement. The departure of Williams and Blackman is only the latest behind-the-scenes drama for the critically acclaimed series, and for Batwoman, whose reintroduction in summer 2006 as lesbian socialite Kate Kane was met with a hail of mainstream-media coverage, perhaps far more than the publisher had anticipated. A long-rumored “Batwoman” series faced one setback after another until finally, in February 2009, it was confirmed Greg Rucka and Williams would handle the character in an arc of “Detective Comics,” timed to coincide with the “death”-induced absence of Batman. Their tenure ended in December 2009, with “Detective” #860, followed by a three-issue arc by Rucka and Jock.

The same month their award-winning “Elegy” storyline ended, Rucka revealed he and Williams would continue the story in “Batwoman.” But in April 2010, Rucka announced he was walking away from the character, and from DC Comics. Less than two weeks later, the publisher confirmed it was still committed to “Batwoman,” with Williams co-writing with Blackman and sharing art duties with Amy Reeder. After several delays, “Batwoman” finally launched in September 2011; however, Reeder left the series after just three issues, citing “creative differences.”

Read Williams and Blackman’s full statement below.