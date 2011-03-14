Beastie Boys issue release date, tracklist, artwork for new album

“MAY THREE, Y’all.”

And with that, the Beastie Boys’ next album release is imminent.

Over today and yesterday, the legendary trio has unveiled new artwork and the May 3 release date for “Hot Sauce Committee Part 2.”

“Since the dawn of time, and perhaps even before, there was a silent order who were tasked with a mission. They held their secret tightly. On may 3rd the HOT SAUCE COMMITTEE PART TWO will be unleashed on the general public. Hold fast ye heathens,” read a short statement on their site.

Don’t fret: as previously reported, there was no “Part 1,” the group just skipped straight to “2” for the follow-up to 2007’s “The Mix-Up.”

Last we checked in, the Beasties appeared in filmmaker and cancer-fighter Adam “MCA” Yauch’s short film at Sundance, “Fight For Your Right Revisited.” New songs from “Hot Sauce Committee” were previewed therein.

Here is the tracklist for “Hot Sauce Committee Part 2”:

1. Make Some Noise
2. Nonstop Disco Powerpack
3. OK
4. Too Many Rappers [new reactionaries version] (featuring NAS)
5. Say It
6. The Bill Harper Collection
7. Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win (featuring Santigold)
8. Long Burn The Fire
9. Funky Donkey
10. The Larry Routine
11. Tadlock’s Glasses
12. Lee Majors Come Again
13. Multilateral Nuclear Disarmament
14. Here’s A Little Something For Ya
15. Crazy Ass Shit

16. The Lisa Lisa/Full Force Routine

