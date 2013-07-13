Because absolutely no one asked, Johnny Depp signs to make ‘Alice In Wonderland 2’

One of the worst things about the miserable “Alice In Wonderland” was the way it served as a needless sequel to the original story, casting Alice as a warrior who was part of some ancient prophecy, returning to “Underland” after a long absence. Because of that structure, the notion of a sequel to that film becomes even more narratively useless than normal.
But, hey, at least Johnny Depp can count on another $50 million or so.
I wouldn’t care as much if it seemed like Depp was still doing a “one for them, one for me” sort of thing, but it’s been a while since he’s been that guy. Sure, he helped Bruce Robinson finally get a film made again with “The Rum Diary,” but part of that is the debt that he felt like he owed Hunter S. Thompson, who always wanted a film version made from that book. Most of his credits for the last few years have been brutally mainstream, and it’s getting harder and harder to remain a fan of the guy’s work when they announce a fifth “Pirates” movie or a wildly unwanted “Wonderland” sequel.
I like James Bobin a lot, and I wish he wasn’t locked in to direct this film. Right now, he’s making his second Muppets movie for Disney, and it’s obvious they want to keep him part of the family, keep him working. I read somewhere today that Depp is obviously closing this deal in order to make up for “The Lone Ranger” bombing, but I don’t buy that for a second. He’s already strengthened his ties with Disney by setting up a deal for his company Infinitum Nihil to produce films at the studio, and another billion-dollar-earning “Pirates” film would more than make up for any perceived underperformance from his “Lone Ranger” pet project.
I guess what it really comes down to is wondering just how many times Depp needs to cash in one of these mega-paydays. How much is enough once you start playing that game? At what point does he turn back into the guy who starred in “Blow” and “Before Night Falls” and “Donnie Brasco” and “Ed Wood” and “Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas”? Money obviously matters to him now or he wouldn’t have walked away from the Whitey Bulger role when they couldn’t pay him $23 million to do it. He is in a position now to charge a film $1 for his salary if he truly wants to get it made, and his casting would be worth millions in terms of international financing. That’s when movie star clout gets interesting, when people subvert it towards funding the unfundable, and if that was the game Depp was playing, I wouldn’t begrudge him a single one of these mega-sequels.
But when the mega-sequels become the whole business model? That’s when it gets scary. I’ve met and interviewed Depp many times, and I’ve been lucky enough to observe him at work over a longer stretch of time, and what truly frustrates me is that the guy is obscenely talented. When he’s got a piece of material that is up to snuff, he makes unexpected choices and he has the ability to really make a piece of writing sing. He isn’t very good at playing “normal,” but who cares? Something like “The Tourist” is a waste of his particular charisma.
I hate feeling like this about him. I hate feeling like I want to tune him out. For so many years, it felt like fans of his work were having to tell people constantly that they were missing out, and now it’s the opposite. Now I feel like he’s become the worst possible version of what he was, and it’s hard to get excited about any of the choices he makes.
I’m sure some of you will yell at me in the comments section and tell me how much you’re looking forward to another wonderful, rapturous “Alice” and more “Pirates” and blah blah blah. All I know is, it’s been a long time since I was genuinely excited by a choice he made, and that’s a drag. I’ll grant you “21 Jump Street,” but beyond that, it’s hard not to see him as the exact kind of movie star that young Johnny Depp would have hated.
Here’s the original report. “The Lone Ranger” continues to clog up theaters nationwide as we speak.
At least he’s doing Transcendence and “Mortdecai”. Also his role in “Into the woods” as the big bad wolf sounds interesting. we don’t have to see Alice if don’t want to. nobody is forcing you!
I’m not going to yell at you in these comments, Drew. I feel exactly the same way you do, and you articulated all of my feelings about this perfectly.
It’s just so DISAPPOINTING to see Depp making these choices. Sigh.
I agree with Drew, with every single word. Its something I’ve thought about a lot. But I also agree with Xlara. I am very excited about “Transcendence”, not just because it’s Wally Pheister’s debut, but could it possibly be a return to form for Depp? At least for a film….
I like Bobin a lot too. I wonder what he could do with that kind of a budget.
i totally agree.
Doesn’t Depp live in France?
He’s paying the top progressive rate of 40% in taxes* with the govt threatening to hike it to 75%. Not to mention whatever the US is able to get off him when he shoots here.
If you were him and wanted to stay in France you’d be taking every multi-million job offer too.
*Assuming France doesn’t have all the right offs the US does.
You can be almost 100% certain that Depp does not pay 40% on his multi-million dollar income. That money most likely never reaches France, but vanishes in some shell corporation or other tax-friendly construct.
Not because Johnny Depp is a bad man, just because there are literally dozens of legal ways to avoid the high taxes with this level of income (made in foreign countries, not even in France) and he’d be a fool not to use them.
I must be the only one who actually is looking forward to the Wonderland sequel, I loved the first one. Perhaps Depp may like playing these characters?
Thank you! I loved it and thought Johnny Depp did a fantastic job!
I wouldn’t say “no one” . Maybe you didn’t ask for it and to be honest, I didn’t ask either (it’s pretty much the only Tim Burton movie that feels like that “Burton is an uncreative hack” meme is 100% true) but the movie made a shitload of money and while box office success doesn’t equal quality, I’m sure there were still more than just a few people, who liked it.
Wtf dude he’s human not an unreal super-héros..he likes to play.. More plays, more good movies , more money… He’s an human being cmon think about it
In this week’s EW, Owen Geliberman, whom I normally can’t stand, absolutely NAILS Depp for his laziness and squandering of talent. Unlike Nicolas Cage who has/had tax debts and whored himself out mercilessly, making us forget that guy who made Leaving Las Vegas, Depp has no excuse. He takes the check, phones in a performance and, most damningly, the audience shows up and pays for it. Repeatedly. Until he stops drawing audiences for whatever he does, he’ll have no reason to stop doing it. Apparently artistic pride isn’t an issue.
i don’t know what laziness you ppl are talking about because he’s still trying to do something new. the lone ranger was a western and he played a native american indian in the wild west, is that something he did before?
Mr. McWiener, it is nice that you complain about Mr. Depp cashing in, but do not feel any reluctance when you cash in yours. I also understand Mr. Depp that he wants to do movies he really wants to do, when a great paycheck comes along as well, so be it. Then he is able to do also other films, which do not pay well, at a whim, or not, because it is his life and not yours, his choice and not yours. Some people would prefer if you would not call yourself a “Film Editor” because editing films is serious business. You are just a film critic.
I hope you realize the moniker Film Editor, in this context, means an editor of the film section of HitFix, and not an editor of actual films. But, ya know, good work. You really zinged Drew there.
I saw Alice in Wonderland with several friends when it first came out and we all loved it. I’m happy to hear news of a sequel. I understand that you’re just expressing your opinion but as an article writer for IMDB, I would greatly appreciate it if you were less biased in your writings.
Yes Drew, (sarcastically I say this, HOW DARE YOU VOICE YOUR OPINION AS A MOVIE CRITIC, trying to curtail the BS that Hollywood has pushed out in recent years. HOW DARE YOU CRITIQUE A ONCE GREAT ACTOR AND POINT OUT HIS FLAWS TOWARDS THE CRAFT!!! Dude the people you pander to are some of the lowest common denominators; (a term your detractors no nothing about. Plz keep tell
I completely agree with this. Johnny Depp has stopped putting different characters into his movies. And has not gotten rid of the whole “Jack Sparrow” character. I love Johnny Depp and have looked up to him since I was a kid watching “Nightmare on Elm Street”, “Cry Baby” when he put soul into his acting. Back then you could tell he didn’t care as much about the money and more about what he could do to make the film amazing for his audience. I mean that’s what we fell in love with right? How he could make us feel alive in the movie. I don’t see that anymore. I don’t see passion I see “Jack Sparrow” I see this guy that has stop trying to be the character and more about putting that quirky pirate touch to everything. I’m not saying its not in him anymore, I know it is. But look at “Alice in Wonderland”and “The Long Ranger” there not a drunken pirate. I know he still has it in him to make amazing movie and make people feel alive I mean really; isn’t that why everyone went to see “The Long Ranger”, because he was in it? He’s still that actor that people go to the movies to see him in it. But I know he isn’t my favorite actor for nothing. He just needs to stop searching for the dollar signs and look for the passion of the movie again. He use to be that guy that turned down a move cause it wasn’t his style of work, not because they weren’t paying him enough…
so you think his acting in cry-baby and nightmare is better than his acting in the lone ranger and alice? lmao because he is much better as an actor now but the protlem is those movies weren’t good so you think he wasn’t good too.
No I didn’t say he was better back then I said the passion was there two very different things. Plus I said he is still play the “Jack Sparrow” character in his movies. If you don’t think Yousef then watch all his movies and then tell me that he hasn’t still been playing as a pirate. I said I love love Johnny Depp he’s amazing but he needs to get out of that character role. I mean look at “Sweeny Todd” he was AMAZING in that. So no I’m not trying to say he’s this horrible actor now he’s not.
um isn’t public enemies and dark shadows very diffrenet things? i watched all of his movies and i haven’t seen that pirate in the lone ranger,dark shadows,alice in wonderland he has diffrenet personalities that has nothing to do with sparrow and if you still see that pirate then its your problem because he always tries to be diffrenet and do diffrenet things
I thought “Alice in Wonderland” was a fun fantasy film. Once you accept the story it’s telling, it’s perfectly fine. Not entirely satisfied by the end battle, but there was nothing I could point to that I thought was wrong.
I hope they call the sequel “Alice Through The Looking Glass.”
I’d be curious as to whether he puts his Tim Burton collaborations in the “one for me” or “one for them” category. Early on, it would definitely have struck me as the former, but lately not so much. And honestly, that partnership really needs to end, or at least take a few years off.
its not like if they did 1000 movies in recent years! they don’t even have upcoming projects
Hopefully he avoids his own version of the 1993-2003 Arnold Schwarzenegger era, where Arnold took big money for mediocre projects in favor of less money for more interesting scripts.
Depp’s production company owns the Desperate Hours script, and I’d love to see that one get made with him, but it won’t happen with him demanding $23 million.
I disagree, I really liked the Alice in wonderland movie and would like to see this one, given that its done right. He’s a great actor, but I think too many people have put him on a pedestal. I’ve enjoyed pretty much all his movies, including the ones that every hates so much.
I totally agree with most of what you said. However I thought his role in the tourist was an amazing way to show his talent and I thought he did a tremendous job.
it must be painful for him and other actors to see some interviewers,critics,whatever smile at their face then stab them at their back on the internet.
anyway,
i don’t how you want them to not make a sequel for a movie that made a BILLION DOLLAR i mean doesn’t that mean the ppl loved it and want to see more of it?
if you are not interested in his disney stuff you have transcendence,mortdecai,into the woods (he plays a very interesting role in that one) and possibly black mass which he may do after he finish potc5 next year, yea he is going to do black mass he said that in some recent inerview but they are working things out right now.
Alice in wonderland made more money worldwide than the dark knight and dark knight was one of the most widely well received movies of all time it was number one on imdb top 250 for a few weeks when it came out and it the best movie out of one of the best trilogies of all time. That has to mean something and also Depp has 3 movies in the top ten highest grossing films of all time. The man is one of the greatest actors of all time with films like Edward scissorhands,Donnie brasco,Ed wood, and Sweeney Todd on his résumé let the man make his money for now I’m sure he will come back to his roots soon. He won’t completely sacrifice his artistic integrity for financial gain.
As long as it a prequel story about how the Mad Hatter became Mad, and how/when he received that fantastic Hat…. *sarcasm*
Happy for anyone who liked the first one, and doubly so for anyone who defends Johnny Depp for his artistic choices (okay, yes he can pick whatever roles he wants, and for whatever reason – including truckloads of cash – be we can also lament the fact that a fantastic actor has seemingly hung that talent onto increasingly poorly conceived films), but I have little to no hope that this will be a film I ever care to watch.
The plus here is that Tim Burton is not back to direct…. Never thought that would be a good thing.
To be fair, who are you to tell him what roles to play? Everybody tried in the 90s to cast him in blockbusters and he chose roles that interested him. Still today. He never did it for anybody but himself. Maybe he actually loves to play these characters and it’s not just a “paycheck”.
Agreed. If he was genuinely interested in the Whitey Bulger project, he would have lowered his price. He didn’t, so it is very possible that the script is not worth his time and effort.
When a project comes along that really does interest him, Depp will make the effort to see it through. Obviously it just hasn’t happened in a while.
couldn’t agree more, johnny is obviously making these movies because he loves to not because of paychecks or anything else he always do what he wants indies,blockbusters,small budget,big budget he have done everything he wants and i think the lone ranger and dark shadows were passion projects for him and he actually was one of the producers on them so thry weren’t a paychecks movies
Write a comment…Wasn’t he going to make a Night Stalker movie? And am holding out hope for Transcendence too. But yeah, it feels like his more serious roles (Rum Diary, Finding Neverland) are way too far between these days. I loved the first three Pirate movies, and am happy for him to continue that, but could care less about more Alice.
(Wow. There are a lot more Alice fans that I would’ve thought!)
I wondered if he used the reduction in pay for the Whitey Bulger film as an out since it wasn’t looking like it would be well received. That made more sense to me than it actually being about the money.
Please don’t tell me this means The Thin Man movie isn’t happening anymore?
I want him to play a ninja turtle or Splinter, the master rat.
