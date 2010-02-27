The M/C Review: ‘Alice In Wonderland’ is anything but wonderful

It’s been a little over a week since I saw Tim Burton’s new “Alice In Wonderland”, which is not so much a remake or an adaptation as it is a sequel, ignoring of course the idea that Lewis Carroll wrote a perfectly lovely sequel himself. It is wrong-headed in pretty much every way it can be, poorly designed, loud, and worst of all, boring. It is a catastrophe as a movie, and as a place marker in the career of Tim Burton, it is a big fat dead end.
Remember when it used to be exciting to hear that Tim Burton was making a new film? Those days seem to be well and truly behind us. That’s a shame, too. Ever since the moment the lights came up at the end of my first screening of “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure,” I’ve been interested in this filmmaker. I love that film unreservedly. I think it’s witty and beautiful and it has such amazing visual imagination. I caught up with his short films “Vincent” and “Frankenweenie” later, and I have huge affection for both of them. “Beetlejuice” is a little messier than “Pee Wee” as a script, but it’s still heaps of fun to watch. I’m not crazy about his “Batman,” but I think he was railroaded on that movie. “Batman Returns” is all his, and I absolutely prefer it for reasons I’ve written about at length in the past. “Mars Attacks!” is a film that many people hate, but I think it’s a hoot. It’s a mess, but I have to love those crazy little alien bastards hanging around their spaceship in bikini underwear, doing perverted experiments and blowing up things just for fun. “Sleepy Hollow” is a solid modern-day Hammer film with a groovy movie monster and a love for spilling the red. “Big Fish” doesn’t work for me at all because (A) my father loved me and (B) the stories Albert Finney tells don’t work at all thematically. And “Sweeney Todd” is a movie that works for me in every way except the most important… the music. And considering it’s a Sondheim adaptation, that’s made it almost impossible to rewatch.
I left a few films off that list because they are at the polar extremes of Burton’s skill set, and before you consider this latest film of his, you should ask yourself where you stand on these. For me, the very best of what he’s done is contained in “Edward Scissorhands,” a simple fairy tale with a deep wellspring of genuine emotion, and “Ed Wood,” a wonky masterwork that features career-best performances from several gifted actors. In both cases, Burton took his lifelong affinity for the outsider and transformed it into potent art that works on many levels. The absolute worst of his films so far have been “Planet Of The Apes” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” indifferent corporately-mandated remakes of films that didn’t need to be remade. At least in those two films, there were a few touches where it felt like Burton was chafing at the yoke.
Not in “Alice At Wonderland,” though. Any sign of the artist whose career I’ve enjoying watching over the years is submerged completely here, and what we’re left with is a whole lot of art direction, a ton of expensive effects work, some of the ugliest 3D of the modern era, and not a hint of fun or wonder. Add to that a script that seems to be almost completely ignorant of what it is that makes the original work by Lewis Carroll so significant and elastic, and I’m genuinely baffled as to what anyone is expected to take from the endeavor. It is rare that I feel as completely trapped as I did while sitting in the El Capitan, and maybe part of that is because I was seated next to Crispin Glover (sheer chance, as he sat down after I’d picked my seat) and I didn’t want to exhibit any outward sign of the excruciating discomfort the film caused me. Maybe part of it is because the decision to turn the film into 3D as a post-production process instead of shooting in the process results in a blurry, indistinct visual mishmash that made me feel like I was looking at a cheap Viewmaster, not a $100 million-plus fantasy film from someone who is supposed to be one of the premier visual artists working in Hollywood.
There’s a lot of talent wasted in this one, which is part of what offends me about it. Mia Wasikowska is, in my opinion, sort of a genius. If you haven’t seen the first season of HBO’s “In Treatment,” then you might not be aware of just how powerful a performer she is, but she ruined me with her work as Sophie on that show. She gave a performance most veteran actors decades older than her would be jealous of, and she made it look like it was as natural to her as breathing. She’s also very, very strong in “The Kids Are All Right,” one of the big films out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and I expect that when that film gets released at the end of the year, much of the conversation about its merits will focus on her, and with good reason. Here, she’s fine, but she has nothing to do. Alice is a passive character in Carroll’s original work, and screenwriter Linda Woolverton obviously thought the way to make Alice more interesting would be to make her older and make her the center of a prophecy that turns her from an interested observer into the savior of Underland, as this film calls it. Linda Woolverton was wrong. Making this yet another riff on the monomyth is pretty much exactly as wrong as you can get “Alice In Wonderland.” Carroll’s book has served as a great springboard for many different interpretations precisely because it’s not a typical fantasy story about a Chosen One doing Heroic Things, but is instead a canvass onto which you can paint whimsy and satire and commentary. Alice isn’t picked for her journey because she’s special. Instead, she stumbles into her adventures because of her own childish curiosity. In this film, all of Alice’s efforts lead to her in a suit of armor fighting a monster with a sword.
No. No. No, goddammit, no.
I’ve got an interview that will run next week with the great and legendary Ken Ralston, and the conversation we had was a genuine pleasure. The effects he created for the film are strange and surreal and pretty much non-stop. There are some flourishes that really work, like the dreamy Miyazaki-like riff on the Cheshire Cat or the way the Jabberwocky moves through the film’s climax like something out of one of Harryhausen’s most wicked dreams. But seeing how strong his work is only irritates me more considering the context. If Burton had simply thrown out this entire pointless “sequel” approach and done a straight rendering of the story with his sense of humor, using the characters as whatever symbols he chose, this could easily have worked. There’s no point to this being a sequel, since Alice spends 2/3 of the film claiming she doesn’t remember anything, and all of the characters largely just do what they did when they first met her anyway. The “girl power” bookends to the film, where Alice is proposed to by a chinless git at a garden party, are perfunctory and played at a level of grotesque exaggeration so strong right off the bat that there’s nowhere for the film to go when it gets to Underland. And there are actually bookends on the bookends, telling the story of Alice’s father, a long-missing adventurer who evidently died trying to open a trade route to China, and that material just feels like syrup on top of sugar on top of syrup, overkill for no reason. There’s no payoff to the missing father, nothing that Alice gains as a character aside from a smarmy little one-sentence affirmation of the joys of mental illness at the start. It’s a set-up for the set-up, and Woolverton’s script is so indifferent to its own machinations that she seems to simply forget to do anything with all of this blather she’s built in.
At the press day last week, I heard one person actually say with a straight face, “I think Helena Bonham Carter has a real shot at Best Supporting Actress for next year.” Unless he was talking about the Razzies, he was hilariously wrong. Her work as the Red Queen is pure scenery chewing ham, and while she appears to be one of the few people in the film actually enjoying themselves, that does not translate into “good performance.” It’s the fault of the script, really, since there’s no real point to her here, and Anne Hathaway is just as stranded as the White Queen. She tries to make her oh-so-bland character interesting with some weird business involving her gag reflex and a few inappropriate responses, but it’s just embarrassing. Crispin Glover doesn’t make much of an impression one way or another as the Knave of Hearts, but I did spend much of the film staring at him, baffled as to why Burton chose to give him an all-CG body and just keep his head real. It’s a truly bizarre decision, and all it does is make Glover look strange without really paying it off in any way.
Some of the supporting cast gets off easy by virtue of the characters they play. Matt Lucas does everything you could ever want from a Tweedle, playing both Tweedledum and Tweedledee, but he’s in about fifteen minutes of film total. Stephen Fry’s vocal work as the Cheshire Cat is solid, as is Michael Sheen’s as the White Rabbit, but both characters are inconsequential. Same with Alan Rickman as the Caterpillar or Paul Whitehouse as the March Hare or Christopher Lee as the Jabberwocky. They’re all perfectly competent, but there’s not a memorable moment for any of them, so why fill the cast with actors like that? They go skipping by, in and out of the movie, making no impact beyond the visual.
And then there’s Johnny Depp. As disappointed as I am in Tim Burton on this film, multiply that by a thousand for Depp. I would like to formally request that Congress step in and pass a law that prevents him from working with Tim Burton anymore, because at this point, I think they’re starting to actively hurt each other. There were years where I was a passionate Depp defender, when the mainstream had no use for him at all, and I still feel like his best performances are breathtaking to revisit. “Dead Man,” “Donnie Brasco,” “Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas,” and of course the twin triumphs with Burton, “Ed Wood” and “Edward Scissorhands.” This time out, though, his work as the Mad Hatter is nigh unwatchable. It’s a jumble of crazy voices and creepy make-up and shifting accents, and instead of coming across as someone genuinely damaged or mad or eccentric or fascinating, he just plain feels like he’s trying too hard. And did anyone… ANYONE… really need a backstory for the Mad Hatter to explain why he’s mad? No? Well, too bad, ’cause you’re gonna get one. And it’s really really stupid.
I could go on, but why? More than anything, I’m just plain sad that this is where Tim Burton is as a filmmaker in the year 2010. And with “Dark Shadows” and a “Sleeping Beauty” riff in his future, it feels like he’s got nothing left to say. Good god, he’s even remaking his own “Frankenweenie,” and based on the evidence of this film, I fully expect it will entirely miss the point of the original. When he can’t even regurgitate his own ideas properly, maybe it’s time to just take a step back and enjoy the MOMA shows and the famous wife and the lifetime display section at Hot Topic. Tim Burton is a brand these days, and that’s certainly impressive, but he’s not much of a filmmaker anymore. I’m sure this film will open big, and it will sell merchandise and DVDs, but I can’t imagine anyone talking about it in six months, much less six years. All this money, all this effort, and in the end, it’s an empty box, all gift-wrapping and no gift.
“Alice In Wonderland” opens March 5 in theaters everywhere. You’ve been warned.
Oh, boy. This is not good. I’m set to see this at a free screening this Tuesday night here in Austin (and there is an IMAX screening the night before). Now I’m not so gung-ho about it. It’s free, though, so I guess I’ll have that to go on…
Holy shit, was this mean or what. You certainly weren’t kidding on your Twitter feed. Anyway, the trailers did seem to give a hint that the 3D was going to be really gimmicky, as in the falling-down-the-whole thing, and The Mad Hatter throwing his hat right at ya!
So turns out, James Cameron was right all along. He had been saying since a long time that turning 2D to 3D in post is NOT the same as shooting it in 3D.
So, Drew, lets leave this mess behind, and what do you think of Clash of the Titans and everything being *converted* to 3D? I mean, are they just blindly following the Avatar bandwagon and completely missing its strong point?
Uhmm how come there have only been 4 negative reviews, versus 18 positive ones. I think you just hated time burton from the start and you just want to try to make people not see the movie. Everyone has said the acting has been absolutely marvelous, the cgi effects have been similar to pandora and that this is a movie that YOU CANT MISS. I guess ur a really crappy film critic.
I don’t know how seriously I can take this review. It seems as if Drew hated it mostly because it doesn’t stay true enough to the original. I can’t say I really care about the original, so whatever to that. I’ll be judging this one as a standalone movie, so if I end up not liking it, it will only be because the movie stinks. Oh, and by the way, i LOVED Charlie and The Chocolate Factory! I also LOVE (even more) Edward Scissorhands and Big Fish
For the record, this film is about ten thousand times closer to the original Lewis Carroll novels (especially ‘Through the Looking Glass’). The actual Disney version is once again just a watered down version of a timeless classic.
I think I’m the only person in the world who, upon seeing the trailer, had a gut feeling it would be utter crap. Every other person I know “can not wait!’ to see this. Jokes on them I guess.
I’m with Crowe. The trailers looked overstuffed and lacking in substance. This was the first Tim Burton movie that I wasn’t really looking forward to. And frankly, Drew’s review pretty much sums up everything I was afraid of.
Your entire review lost all credibility when you defended ‘Mars Attacks’ over ‘Sweeney Todd’ & this film (which I have also seen).
The CGI is this movie is just as incredible as the CGI of Avatar, in it’s own charming Burton-esque style. You can immediately tell a lot of care was put into the details of each of the characters, yet also remaining faithful to Lewis Csroll’s vision.
The acting in this film is nothing short of incredible, especially Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp. Need I remind you that he is playing the Mad Hatter? He does a wonderful job of displaying the Hatter’s emotional range & how quickly he can change from one to another.
The only criticism I had with the film was that it seemed to slow down about halfway through, which is surprising for a Tim Burton movie. Towards the end he begins to rely more heavily on the epic Tolkien-like battle sequences to carry the rest of the movie.
I think you took the cynical route and tried to analyze this movie too much. It’s a fun & charming fantasy movie that audiences of all ages can enjoy, & it’s quite sad you couldn’t even see that.
Unfortunately I can’t say I’m all that surprised. I agree completely about Burton’s track record over the past decade, and I would have been somewhat shocked if *this* were the movie that finally put him back on track. At this point I don’t think there’s all that much of a difference between hiring Burton to do “Alice” and hiring Kevin Smith to do “Cop Out”; they’re both basic hired-gun jobs that count on the director’s fanbase to put more asses in the seats.
THANK YOU finally we have a reviewer who doesn’t kiss Burtons but. Tim Burton is a brand. He only does remakes now with his best friend. Theres nothing new to the point that he keeps hiring the same damn people.
Drew, I completely agree with you on every point made regarding Mr. Burton’s film oeuvre (except I don’t give ‘Mars Attacks!’ quite so much credit) and am frankly staggered that I can’t recall having seen him called out on it in print before now. I swore after walking out of ‘Planet of the Apes’ that I would never pay to see one of his films again, then allowed myself to be suckered into ‘Big Fish’ as well, like an asshole. Have made good on the promise since then.
Well-spoken, sir.
I’m just glad this guy gives a rundown on how he feels about other Burton films before the actual review. Hard to take someone seriously that actually prefers Batman Returns and Mars Attacks to Sweeney Todd and Big Fish. Sounds like an old nerd.
I’ve never been a big Burton fan. I’m less a fan of this critic. Overlong, overwritten, name-dropping, you name it. Doesn’t this college paper have an editor.
I completely agree. I haven’t seen the film and I don’t plan on it. After seeing the trailer and reading up on it being Burton’s “interpretation of Through The Looking Glass” I was immediately turned off. Even if Disney is further from the original C.S. Lewis tale it is the one that people identify and grew up with.
I think that Burton is slowly digging his own career grave with each ‘interpreted’ remake of these classics. What happened to the Burton originality and creativity that I/we grew up with?
-nat
Uh, C.S. Lewis? Might want to look into that.
wow how much of an ass do I feel like right now *blushes*
obviously I meant Lewis Carroll…no clue why I typed that instead. My apologies for the moment of stupidity.
What is it about the stories in Big Fish that don’t work cinematically? I have a great relationship with my Dad but I still love that movie. I mostly agree with everything else Drew said, and I’ve been weary of this movie ever since all the advertisments started showing Depp talking about ‘Having to believe in it?” Seriously? Another damn ‘Meaning of Magic’ moral crammed into a family movie? No thanks. It does sort of stink how Burton has imploded into a fascimile of an imitation of a style. It’s always sad to see great artists collapse into themselves.
Thanks for responding Drew. Yeah, I don’t have that issue with the movie, but I can see how if you did, it would sink the whole movie (and by extension that book). And you’re absolutely right about his issues with storytelling. To me, the reason Edward Scissorhands works so well is because the movie has such a simple, dream logic feel to everything, so even though there are massive logic flaws in the very concept, none of them matter whatsoever to the film itself.
Drew – Do you have a review of Big Fish somewhere?
I couldn’t disagree more about the stories not linking up thematically. I thought the tall tales were a superb montage view at the desire in all of us to live a double life (one adventurous, one home-centered), and I loved how catching the “big fish” was the moment in Bloom’s life where he transitioned from living the adventures to telling them – or becoming the fish as his son put it in the narration. I also loved the theme of how stories/fiction can be as important as real life. And my dad loved me too ;)
That said, I do think you’re right about Burton having a script issue. Personally I think Big Fish is practically perfect, but most other Burton movies I’m a fan of (Sleepy Hollow, Corpse Bride, Edward Scissorhands) have major story/pacing issues.
To me his only near-perfect films are Ed Wood, Big Fish, and Sweeney Todd. I think it’s a shame you didn’t enjoy the music in that one, but to each their own!
Have I ever mentioned that I reeeealllly loathe Hit Fix’s comment system?
Anyway. Wow, harshest review since Abram’s Superman? I’m not quite ready to burn Burton at the Stake yet, given that I loved Sweeney, liked Big Fish, and found The Corpse Bride (whihc I noticed you didn’t bother to mention) to be utterly charming. Three films I’ll happily revisit at any time over the course of a decade does not a bad period for a director make.
As for Charlie and Planet of the Apes. I intially hated Charlie but a few rewatchings have softened my view towards it. And Apes… well we don’t talk about Planet Of The Apes anymore.
Still, I have to admit this review made me nervous. Very nervous.
Drew – he didn’t direct Nightmare Before Christmas, either…
Just saying ;)
Strangely enough, I don’t think Alice In Wonderland is marketed to your demographic.
What ever happened to people just enjoying films without other people ripping them apart first?
Nice review Drew, I think I see eye to eye with you on your opinion of Burton’s film except I like Big Fish too because it struck a personal chord with me.
I wasn’t really looking forward to this one since the first image I saw (and the bad taste Charlie & the Chocolate factory left me) but then I saw a semi-respectable reviewer saying he adored the film whilst interviewing Depp & Burton on his show (I’m talking about Jonathan Ross, husband of Kick-Ass/Stardust writer Jane Goldman) so I thought maybe I had to re-appraise my initial reaction of DO NOT WANT.
You’ve cleared things up for me, I certainly won’t bother now, Burton is now all style over substance and because Depp never watches his own performances it seems he doesn’t realise how odd his recent Burton performances have been as of late.
I still have a little hope that one day Burton will recapture the magic of some of his earlier films but it seems more and more to me that he’s now just in it for the $$$
As the talkbackers would say… Tim Burton gotta eat
I was so afraid of this.
Starting with amazing actors only being used for their voices (Sheen, Fry, and Rickman), moving onto the fact that its almost too Tim Burton in the previews (your comment on him being a brand is spot on), and finishing up with the fact that in the book my favorite character is called Hatter and he’s introduced in a chapter called The Mad Tea Party. He’s never called Mad Hatter.
I’ll still see it when it comes out but now my expectations are not that high. Thanks for letting me get hurt just a little less.
What did you think of the music? I hope you don’t dismiss this marvelous, fresh score by Elfman just because you didn’t like the movie.
“…as a place marker in the career of Tim Burton, it is a big fat dead end.”
That’s just foolish. Burton’s last 6 movies have averaged $100 million/per at the box office. He’s not going anywhere, and your opinion on this film is in the minority.
I respect that you are offering us, the fair readers, your genuine opinion of the movie – we should expect nothing less. The only thing that baffles me about your review is why it is in such dramatic and stark contrast to the general consensus of every other major review out there. I’ve read every review available, and with the sole exception of your review, they have ranged from glowing raves of the film to moderately positive/mixed reviews.
I’m asking this honestly, so please don’t try to insert false sarcasm or any sort of attitude on my part in the question for the mere words on a screen may not capture my authenticity of voice, but why should I listen to or consult you as a film reviewer when you describe this film as an atrocity while EVERY other reviewer has said anything but? It just seems a little odd that your review is so bad and in SUCH contrast.
All this rabid you-don’t-get-it defense of a $150 million star-studded major studio film is reminding me of one particular episode of The Simpsons… “They just wanted to tell a story, a story about a radioactive man, and you slick small-towners took ’em for all they were worth.”
Spoilers abound.
Very well written review, Drew. As a filmmaker and writer I commend you for writing from the heart (as always). I’m a huge fan of Alice and most of Burton’s filmography but this project has looked fishy from the get-go.
That said, I’ve read the novelization of the script and while the story seems to throw out the clever language, logic and math puzzles that are so essentially Carroll in favor of a tightly-written three-act Disney film more interested with images than ideas, don’t you think there’s a place in the history of Alice adaptations for a hero’s journey retelling? After all there have been countless adaptations of one or both books and I don’t think another was really necessary at this point. If the film was called “Return to Wonderland”, would you have been just as disappointed?
If you look at the story a certain way, it’s not much of a stretch to imagine that Alice’s new adventure into Underland represents a merging of the worlds of “Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass”, possibly due to Alice’s shaky subconscious melding them together. That would make this not a direct sequel, but more of a coda to that story.
Without seeing it, I don’t think it’s necessarily a problem that the script basically amounts to a work of overly polished fan fiction (as some have posited). The impact Alice in Wonderland has on the young people who connect to it is such that perhaps this could be a great ‘meta’ version of the world Carroll created, partly a love letter to the fans and the humongous subculture surrounding it and partly a cathartic coda to this world ironically climaxing in a war over the power of the individual imagination over the aristocracy (and closing even more ironically with a possibly misguided nod to globalism/commerce). I don’t know. But you’ve seen the film. Am I totally crazy with wishful thinking, or do you think this is a feasible interpretation of the final work?
Drew,
Wow. Usually, I’m right there with you with all of your reviews.
But damn man, this is like an Armond White review! And I hate to be so harsh about it, and I know you can only like what you like, but damn… after reading this scathing eulogy on the career of Burton, I had to recheck who wrote it, because I could’ve sworn I was reading Armond White.
Next thing you’re going to tell us is that you hated Star Trek and Harry Potter, and loved Trans2 and GI Joe.
I saw a sneak peak of Alice, and while I felt it wasn’t Burton at his height (Pee-Wee, Scissorhands, Wood), I would place it between Big Fish and Sleepy Hallow, two movies I enjoyed immensely.
Agree to disagree I guess. It’s nice though, to find that someone you usually agree with a lot can still surprise you. It adds to the conversation.
PS – If you did not enjoy Big Fish, please never reveal where you stand on Field of Dreams. If I found out you hated or were even ambivalent to that film, I’d have to give you the Corleone Kiss of Death, and I don’t want to do that.
Whew. That’s one of those films, when it comes to someone, you can tell a lot about their heart and soul.
More, of course, for guys than gals, but I could never marry a woman who didn’t understand why Field of Dreams is so wonderful.
Haha. Also talk about a film that uses its sparse score (by Horner) in the best possible way… saving the full orchestral theme until the very end… crescendoing right up until the moment when Ray asks his dad if he wants to “have a catch.” Just amazing.
Yeah, definitely the ultimate male weepy ever.
Of the most recent stuff, Sleepy Hollow is the best – and contains some seriously unhinged moments of malevolence to go along with its peerless visual sense. Like you said, I’m getting the same vibe from Alice that I did from Charlie and Apes – which is a strange indifference to film ideas that would otherwise excite me.
Just to be clear — there are a total of TEN reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and seven are positive. And one of those “positive” reviews basically damns it with faint praise, and another one is from Pete Hammond.
“”Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” indifferent corporately-mandated remakes of films that didn’t need to be remade.”
Eh. The only thing in this article I have to call shenanigans on is the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory comment. The first adaptation, (CATCF is a adaption, not a remake) wasn’t half as faithful as WWATCF and only nostalgia makes anyone say the first is better, not just different. I adore Gene’s Willy, but he wasn’t half creepy enough, save the student art film that was the boat ride. As a raging Roald Dalh fan I have to say, whether you liked it or not, it wasn’t a bad adaption.
More on topic though, the most solid Alice adaption is the rediculously gorgeous Alice’s Adventures Through the Looking Glass staring Kate Beckinsale. Simply stunning. Penelope Wilton’s White Queen is a dream!
Perhaps it’s different taste that makes people say the original was better. I simply couldn’t stand the remake, and if that means I have problems with the original story, then so be it.
The original was the better movie, and possibly a better vision than what Dhal himself tried to do.
I watched the original Charlie & the Chocolate Factory only the other day and Gene Wilder’s version is so much better – its actually more creepy in subtle ways than Depp’s over-the-top cringeworthy spin.
Love Ed Scissorhands…what a shame Tim Burton sucks the big one these days. Throw in the towel for chrissakes.
Johnny Depp’s outstanding version of Willy Wonka beats Gene Wilder’s.
Taking a lot of heat on this one already, Drew. I guess people are touchy about their Burton.
Wait until you’ve actually seen the movie to start tossing the scat, people.
What’s throwing me about the previews: How much does Depp look like an evil Elijah Wood in that Mad Hatter get up? Creepy.
Burton really does infuriate me these days. He truly has nothing left to say as a director and should focus on ways he can just communicate his visual quirks, via art direction… or painting in a locked attic somewhere. And times when he SHOULD lay on the visual charm, he doesn’t, as in Sweeney Todd.
I was not a fan of Edwaard Scissorhands, prescious amd heavy-handed as it was (at once), and I remember a comment from Burton at the time re: people who asked where the ice came from that Ed sculpted on the lawn, to the effect that “my movies are not for them.” But how hard would it have been to FIND a reason for ice to be on the lawn? It (the story) just wasn’t interesting to Burton, and it has gotten less interesting to him as time has gone by, as have his films. I’ve thought he’d make a great art director, but as one of those dubbed a “genius”, he’s able to get away with anything and his partisans still genuflect.
This looks as bad as Drew describes it; do I have to see it to know for sure? When the trailer gives you a headache, I’m not so sure.
Why is Tim Burton constantly stealing others stories by re-creating successful stories, such as Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate factory, Sweeney Todd and James and the Giant Peach. The original story always seems to be ten times better than the way Tim Burton twists the story
Aside from Tim Burtons horrible twist on Alice in Wonderland, I have read a trilogy that does create a fantastic recreation of Alice in Wonderland with mystery and a new take of the story from Alice’s point of view. Frank Beddor writes The Looking Glass Wars trilogy on how Lewis Carroll screwed up “Alice’s” story by even getting her name spelled wrong. Now that movie with the right director would be awesome!
Moriarty/Drew, please go to [www.aintitcool.com] and release the dogs of war! I want to see the bloody ban hammer in full swing please (just like in the good ol’ days)!
Let’s get it on!
Drew, you hit the nail on the head. I saw this last night and man, I was bored to tears. Burton’s directing was as lifeless as Woolverton’s screenplay. And the 3-D? All it did was make the CG backgrounds look terrible when there was a live person in front of them. God, what a misfire!
Rotten Tomatoes rating is now at a middling 67%, but methinks there’s some grade-inflation going on there. Look at some of the synopses for the reviews that are considered “Fresh”: “…intuitively grasps so much of whatâ€™s good about the tale while simultaneously blind to what makes it great.””…most of Burton’s recent movies have been far more disappointing.””…worth seeing for the effects and performances but it’s badly let down by a very disappointing script.”
One of the biggest question remains, does something so good could produce something that’s the opposite? And also can Mia handle the role of alice exudingly well? See the overlook review: [bit.ly]
BEST REVIEW EVER!! completely covers everything I thought of this truly disappointing film!! So many cringe factors……what was with the mad hatter dance?? Burton flops big time with this one to an embarrassing level. TOTALLY AGREE that Depp and Burton are hurting each others careers now.
They are totally hurting each other by making successful movies..
I would like to add that it is a shame too.
I saw this movie today, swore out loud in the theater. Thank you, Mr. Movie Reviewer Man for saying all the things I was thinking.
Also, for the troglodytes who never bothered to read the book or watch an actual adaptation, Alice in Wonderland and its companions are not about being plot driven, logically progressing stories. Throughout the whole movie I pictured the bastards behind this film storyboarding the whole sordid mess and commercializing a beloved classic tale. Battles, chase scenes, and trite recycling of “line garbage” at faux dramatic slow-motion climaxes are NOT what Alice in Wonderland is about.
And Anonym, the big difference between you and me is that you’re a fan of Tim Burton and I’m a fan of not fucking with source material to the point that it’s well nigh unrecognizable. Also, I’m not a eunuch.
Spot on about everything, Drew. Despite the contributions of those big names, there is no getting away from the fact that the end result is a very dull experience, mirthless and heavily diluted formula. The approach is all wrong for an author who was all about doing things differently; such a wasted oppportunity. The 3D conversion is not bad enough to seriously damage the huge rep that Cameron has built for it — so much of those box office numbers are off Avatar’s back — but it certainly isn’t going to help the 3D medium either.
The only weak link in this iteration was Mia; so glum and forgettable. Replace her with someone with a sly smile and an sparkle, chop off the above world bookends (same thing that James and the Giant Peach needed), and this would be a welcome addition to the long line of Wonderland/Looking Glass adapts. So eye yummy this version is, and beguiling the characters. I could watch and listen to that Stephen Fry Cheshire for an entire spin-off. Nice touches in the absinthe eyes, Victorian indulgence in aniline dye, and many other nods to the era. It’s about time we got an adventure Alice, as there are quite enough faithful versions.
However, for once, the protagonist should decide to stay in the fantasy land.
What happened to Disney? Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland does not compare to the original animation. I remember when I was a child I would watch films like The Jungle Book and 101 Dalmatians and be amazed! Now, Disney has gone downhill and its films seem to be getting worse and worse as time goes by. If you ask me, many kids websites like Disney’s should not be listed on the top category of sites like [www.twitter.com]. Is it time for us to realize that Disney is not really what it used to be and in fact it now scraping the barrel of entertainment?
Wow. You not only sound like a complete raving lunatic, you’re an idiot. I’ve loved [almost] every film Burton has ever worked on and this one didnt fail to impress. Just like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, it was made so that it could be enjoyed simply for its visual appeal, BUT if you know anything about the books these movies are based on, you will find there are alot of underlying elements to the story itself. Just do some research on Alice in Wonderland and youll find a shitload of weird stuff behind it… some of which is hinted at in the film. To truly enjoy Tim Burton’s work, you have to know your shit… but its obvious, you don’t.