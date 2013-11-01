Beck, Childish Gambino, Jack Black and more to perform ‘Song Reader’ in L.A.

Few have heard Beck’s “Song Reader” — his 2012 album released only in sheet music form — but today he announced another chance. On Nov. 24, Beck and a slew of special guests will perform the album at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Nov. 2 and general sales start Nov. 3.
This summer, Beck performed “Song Reader” live for the first time in London and many of his collaborators from that show will return to Walt Disney Concert Hall, including Pulp”s Jarvis Cocker, Jenny Lewis, Childish Gambino, Jack Black, Van Dyke Parks, and actor-turned-musician John C. Reilly. They will be accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic with Beck”s father, David Campbell, acting as conductor.
The gig is presented in partnership with online eyeglass company Warby Parker, for which Beck recently designed a pair of frames called Carmichael. The frames will go on sale mid-November.
Earlier this week, Beck announced that his first studio album since 2008, “Morning Phase,” will be released in February 2014.
Watch Beck perform Song Reader composition “Why Did You Make Me Care?” with Jarvis Cocker in London.
Join The Discussion: Log In With