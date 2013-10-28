Beck’s back: New album ‘Morning Phase’ will be out February 2014

The wait is almost over: Beck confirmed today that his first album of new material since 2008, “Morning Phase,” will be released in February 2014 on his new label home, Capitol Records. “Morning Phase” will be the songwriter’s 12th studio album and it’s being described as a companion piece to his melancholic 2002 album “Sea Change.”

According to a press release, “Morning Phase” will feature many of the same musicians who played on “Sea Change” and “harkens back to the stunning harmonies, song craft and staggering emotional impact of that record, while surging forward with infectious optimism.”

