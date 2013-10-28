Beck’s back: New album ‘Morning Phase’ will be out February 2014

The wait is almost over: Beck confirmed today that his first album of new material since 2008, “Morning Phase,” will be released in February 2014 on his new label home, Capitol Records. “Morning Phase” will be the songwriter’s 12th studio album and it’s being described as a companion piece to his melancholic 2002 album “Sea Change.”
According to a press release, “Morning Phase” will feature many of the same musicians who played on “Sea Change” and “harkens back to the stunning harmonies, song craft and staggering emotional impact of that record, while surging forward with infectious optimism.”
This summer, Beck released three stand-alone singles, including “Defriended,” which he included on his website with a link to a Rolling Stone report that he was working on two new albums. No word on whether a separate acoustic album is still in the works. The other singles include “I Won’t Be Long” and “Gimme,” which you can hear below. Last year, Beck released his sheet-music-only album, “Song Reader,” in a book by McSweeney’s.
Stay tuned for a complete tracklisting, exact release date and more information about “Morning Phase” on Beck’s website.
