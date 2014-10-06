Ben Affleck says that ‘Batman V Superman’ won’t be anything like ‘Daredevil’

(CBR) Although his recent work on “The Town” and “Argo” might seem to have redeemed such early career missteps as “Surviving Christmas” and “Gigli,” that didn”t prevent comic fans from erupting into coughing paroxysms of “Daredevil!” last year when Ben Affleck was cast as the Dark Knight in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

While the actor”s 2003 turn as the Man Without Fear was successful enough to produce a spinoff – the best-forgotten “Elektra” – it met with a less-than-enthusiastic response from fans of the source material. Of course, most of the criticism wasn”t levied as the actors, but rather at the writing and directing of Mark Steven Johnson, who also also brought us “Ghost Rider.”

Nevertheless, Affleck certainly doesn”t consider “Daredevil” a high point of his 30-year career, and he assures skeptics he”s not looking to repeat that experience with “Batman v Superman.”

“Indeed I have regrets about 'Daredevil,'” he told NPR while promoting “Gone Girl.” “I have regrets about all the movies that I don”t think were executed properly. … Look, if I thought we were remaking 'Daredevil,' I”d be out there picketing myself … and that goes for other movies as well that I haven”t been happy with. You know, I”m hard on myself and I have exacting standards and I want to do excellent work and I don”t always succeed, but I think you have to start out with that drive.”

“['Batman v Superman'] was written by Chris Terrio, who wrote 'Argo,' who”s not a comic guy,” Affleck continued. “And it”s directed by Zack Snyder, who”s an incredibly magical sort of visual stylist who”s steeped in the comic world. And you have this sandwich of talents. I felt very confident about it. … I thought it would be nice to make one of these movies really, really good.”

Opening March 25, 2016, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” also stars Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishurne, Diane Lane, Jesse Eisenberg and Jeremy Irons.