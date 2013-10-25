Ben Affleck goes on record on why he took Batman role

(CBR) Ben Affleck”s on-the-record comments about becoming the new Batman are few and far between. Today, we can add some new quotes to the slowly growing pile, as he weighed in on his reluctance to accept the role in Zack Snyder”s developing “Man of Steel” sequel.

“Initially I was reluctant as I felt I didn”t fit the traditional mold,” he told 411Mania.com, “but once Zack showed me the concept, and that it would be both different from the great movies that Chris and Christian made but still in keeping with tradition I was excited. Doing something different and new is always tricky and part of the thrill and the risk is that initially it confounds expectations. The truth is, it”s the movie and the execution of it is what all the actors depend on and I believe in Zack”s vision.”

Affleck was less verbose when asked about his “tired and wearied and seasoned” interpretation of Batman, as described some weeks ago by Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara.

“Yes, Kevin described it aptly,” he said. “I don”t want to go further because I want to be able to capitalize on what is new about this iteration by having it be a surprise to the audience.”

Affleck becomes Batman in Snyder”s “Man of Steel” sequel, which arrives July 17, 2015.