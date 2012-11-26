Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel sign on for ‘Boy Meets World’ sequel series

Listen up, children of the ’90s: Cory and Topanga are back.

“Boy Meets World” stars Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel – who more or less dropped off the radar after the ABC series ended its run in 2000 – have signed on to reprise their respective roles in the Disney Channel follow-up pilot “Girl Meets World,” according to TV Line.

The potential new series will follow the young married couple – who tied the knot in “Boy Meets World”‘s final season – as they raise their teenage daughter Riley, who has yet to be cast. The show will take the point of view of the daughter, just as the original series took the perspective of Savage’s pubescent character as he moved through his teenage years and into adulthood.

Development on the pilot, which is being overseen by “Boy Meets World” creator Michael Jacobs, is currently in the early stages.



Are you looking forward to “Girl Meets World”? Let us know in the comments.