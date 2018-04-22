Benedict Cumberbatch Says That He Gave Away ‘Star Trek’ Spoilers To Stephen Hawking

#Graham Norton #Star Trek
Trending Writer
04.22.18

Would you trust Benedict Cumberbatch with your secrets? J.J. Abrams did and Cumberbatch felt compelled to blab about said secrets with a rather famous confidant. He confessed as such on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Cumberbatch revealed the circumstances around his direct leaking link to Stephen f*cking Hawking of all people when chatting on the program. Cumberbatch’s big character reveal in Star Trek Into Darkness was sorted out by fans in advance, but the film made a fuss of keeping the detail under wraps. On Norton, he explained how the Cumberbatch to Hawking detail pipeline came about even with the hush hush nature of the script and how there was only one person worthy of breaking the rules for.

“To one person who I thought deserved to know, and that was Stephen Hawking,” he revealed. “We were into our third margarita, I think, and I decided to tell him and he, literally, apart from the agents who told me the news and the people who were employing me were the only people that were supposed to know. So yeah, I told him.”

It’s hard to imagine not wanting to impress Hawking with knowledge chunklets while he was with us, so who could blame Cumberbatch. Speaking of Star Trek Into Darkness spoilers, if you don’t want the half-decade old film’s twist prodded out for spoiler reasons, it might be best to avoid the clip. For the rest of us? It’s a lovely slice of chat show anecdote magic.

Oh, also this happens later on.

BBC

Around The Web

TOPICS#Graham Norton#Star Trek
TAGSBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHGRAHAM NORTONStar TrekStar Trek Into DarknessSTEPHEN HAWKING

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 6 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP