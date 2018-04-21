BBC

Martin Freeman may have had his fill of demanding Sherlock fans, but his BBC co-star doesn’t seem to agree with that take one bit.

In March, Freeman gave a candid critique of Sherlock‘s more aggressive fans in an interview with The Telegraph and expressed how the demands have drained the fun out of the process.

“People’s expectations, some of it is not fun any more,” noted Freeman. “It’s not a thing to be enjoyed, it’s a thing of, ‘You better f**king do this, otherwise you’re a c*nt’. That’s not fun anymore.”

Speaking with the same publication for his own interview, Freeman’s Sherlock co-star Benedict Cumberbatch disagreed with that sentiment. He acknowledged that he doesn’t engage in the fan element that much, but the weight of expectations is low on Cumberbatch’s priority list.

“It’s pretty pathetic if that’s all it takes to let you not want to take grip of your reality. What, because of expectations?” he shared with The Telegraph in response to Freeman’s feelings. “I don’t know. I don’t necessarily agree with that”

That’s not to say Cumberbatch can’t relate to the pressure and demands of the fanbase.

“There’s a level of obsession where [the franchise] becomes theirs even though we’re the ones making it,” he explained. “But I just don’t feel affected by that in the same way, I have to say.”

There’s no word on when or even if we’re getting that coveted fifth season of Sherlock, so the next best chance to see these two sometimes co-workers together may be at a Marvel Studios shindig. At the moment, it sounds like Freeman’s Black Panther alter-ego Everett Ross won’t be popping up in Avengers: Infinity War which co-stars Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, although the Avengers saga has another movie to bring Holmes and Watson together in a place that isn’t British televsion.

