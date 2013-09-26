Bennett Miller’s ‘Foxcatcher’ moves out of the Oscar race to 2014

If you want a press release to land somewhat quietly, drop it at 10:00pm ET. And not that the news of “Foxcatcher” didn’t cause plenty of commotion a few hours ago, but it was obviously a willful decision from Sony Classics to let the news out when they did. I’ve been in screenings all day and just now got back to my desk to assess all of this, but the news is this: Bennett Miller’s latest is officially a 2014 release.
If you’ll recall, a number of months back we said that this could happen. That was back before it was dated, when the worst kept secret was that it was a Sony Classics film and not a Sony film, before the AFI Fest premiere was announced, etc. And now, somewhat uniquely, it all goes away. AFI has a pair of centerpiece screenings it will be announcing shortly (one of them a world premiere), but nevertheless, they can’t be too happy.
We’re left wondering why. Is Miller really still editing, as the press release says? I don’t know. They’ve had a couple of test screenings in Boston and New Jersey, the latter just a couple of weeks ago with a running time of 140 minutes. So it seems like it’s getting there. And the trailer that leaked earlier today sure did present a handsome piece of work that could be an awards play, so I don’t believe any chatter that it’s not an Oscar movie.
Did Big Sony want this one out of the way so that “American Hustle,” “Captain Phillips” and “The Monuments Men” could have a better shot in an already crowded year? Perhaps. I can’t really say. But another one bites the dust after “Grace of Monaco” was pushed by The Weinstein Company. And if “The Wolf of Wall Street” doesn’t make the Christmas date it’s currently aiming for, it could move to next year, too (but you already knew that).
I’m bummed. I can’t wait to see this movie. It looks absolutely fantastic and could have been a major figure in this race. At the same time, again, it’s crowded. Maybe next year will be an easier play.
I’m getting the distinct feeling this trio of high profile contenders shifting into next year is as much a long-game studio plan as anything else.
As everyone’s been in pains to point out this is already an immensely crowded year with many of the races already fit to bursting so why not tactically push a few films out of the way into the largely dry looking 2014 schedules.
This is great for one of the indie movies to get a best pic nom now like ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’ or ‘Short Term 12’
Or Dallas Buyers Club, which has a much better shot (assuming the studio goes for it).
I hope this means better chances for smaller movies. “Dallas Buyers Club,” for one, but I’ve always had a feeling that “Before Midnight” was going to be brought back in a big way by the critics at the end of the year, and I hope that some of the heavy hitters moving to 2014 paves the way for it to get a nomination.
However, I’d say there’s about an equal possibility that it just means more room for big studio placeholders. Regardless of your opinion about movies like “War Horse” or “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” it’s hard to deny that they weren’t at all factors in the Best Picture race and would have had no chance of being nominated under the old five-nominee system. Maybe it’s just my personal bias, but I hate it when the extra slots are wasted on tepidly received studio prestige projects.
My point is that I really hope “Foxcatcher” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” being pushed back would mean better chances for “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Before Midnight,” but it could just mean that “August: Osage County” gets in now.
I still think “Fruitvale Station” could come back around. The Weinstein co’s slate is looking thin as far as a major contender (that is, unless the Critics are fairer to “August: Osage County” than I expect them to be), and I think the critics are going to put it back into the conversation. I think “The Butler” and “Fruitvale” will be the Weinstein co’s leading BP plays at the end of the day.
Fruitvale will be brought back by critics; but maybe breakthrough acting, supp. actress, screenplay. A few noms here and there. I don’t see it being a huge critical player, though I may be completely wrong. It did get strong reviews, for sure.
I’m actually kinda glad a lot of these big players are moving to 2014. With it being a crowded year it would’ve been a bummer to see so many possibly great movies miss out on nominations.
I’m hoping Wolf moves officially so I don’t have to fret about Leo’s chances at a nomination like I do every year.
Leo will get his nom and win when he deserves it. He should have won for Gilbert Grape, but that’s still by far his best work.
I still think his best shot/chance was last year. A large, juicy, controversial, seriocomic Supporting role in a Tarantino movie with a classic scene (skull) to boot. It seemed ripe for the nomming/win.
Except there were three performances in the same movie that topped it.
Well. I think that’s a subjective opinion, like anything else. :)
Whether or not he “deserved” the win, it would have been an acceptable/understandable nom and/or win for an actor in a Supporting role whom the Academy at large (who have been a bit cool on him lately) could have rewarded him there and not have to think about giving him a Lead win in one of his failed attempts (i.e., J.Edgar). Plus, given the fact that the other 4 nominees in the category had won already and given that the Academy seemed pretty high on Django anyway (Waltz, Screenplay wins) … there’s an argument that Leo would have rode the wave, so to speak. Also, I just happen to think he was great in the role. Ehh, these debates could go on forever, can’t they? haha
There are many people who feel that there’s just something missing/unnatural with Leo most of the time. That wasn’t the case in the 90s, when he completely became the characters he was given. Now you can see him acting, which, however flashy, isn’t award-worthy.
But yeah, we could argue that one forever.
I’m not buying this “Crowded Field Theory” as much as you guys. Not saying that’s not the reason; but if a the film screened twice what’s the sense of moving it to 2014? Maybe it didn’t screen as well as they thought that it would? A lot of films “Look” Oscar worthy in their trailer. But who knows until the film is scene.
Has anybody heard any feedback on the two “Foxcatcher” screenings? I remember “The Soloist” at first being pegged as an early Oscar contender in the fall. Only to be moved to the spring the following year.
I like Bennett Miller films but who is really to say this is a contender sight unseen?
Good comparison. Bennett Miller has a great track record, but so did Joe Wright. They’d also both made only two films so far.
Test-audience reaction has no bearing on quality. Usually these casual movie-watchers are told who the stars are and signup for a list. Attend the screening under false assumptions about the tone of the feature they’re seeing due to cast and when they find out it isn’t a comedy. They won’t have much informative feedback to share. The studio needs breathing room to give Foxcatcher its just due in the marketplace and award season next year. And Miller has more time to shape his director’s cut for the final release version.
/3RT if it’s not released until next year’s Award Season then I agree as far as giving it room to breathe. If it’s released during the spring. That would not be a good sign for Oscar changes. We shall see.
I’ve heard feedback. All positive.
I’m glad to hear that. Super!
I’m not all that surprised. Sony Classics never even put a thumbnail for the movie up on their site, even when there are movies up there without release dates, like “Only Lovers Left Alive” and “The Lunchbox.” So yeah, I was expecting it, but it’s still a bit disappointing. Here’s hoping it finds more breathing room sometime next year.
Looking at the current release schedule and all that’s jumping out at me for next year’s race is Exodus, Interstellar, and Tomorrowland. Wouldn’t be surprised if those aren’t even strong contenders. Sucks for us, but I can certainly understand pushing an Oscar movie to next year.
This is really too bad. That teaser was incredible. And with Weinstein quietly moving The Immigrant as well it looks like the other heavy hitters are just too dominant.
If the movie is as good as it looks, I can’t imagine Sony would give this movie a spring release. If it’s really a big Oscar play, I think they’ll strategically wait until next fall. It’s really unfortunate, because it always seems silly to me to hold onto a movie solely to increase its awards chances, but we know how the business works sometimes, and it’s a likely scenario if they’re really confident in it. I guess they could try to get a Cannes premiere (most likely out of competition) to build up word in the meantime, but I won’t hold my breath on getting to see this movie anytime soon.
I don’t think it’s just about awards chasing, its about what the awards mean. If “Foxcatcher” is a big contender then it will get more visibility which equals more box office. I don’t begrudge studios wanting to maximize the profits on a movie in this particular way.